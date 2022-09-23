How to find the best apps in the Google Play Store

- Advertisement -

It is no secret to anyone that the Play has a large number of excellent apps in all kinds of fields, whether it is a topic related to health, applications created for leisure or to be more productive, in short, the list is almost infinite. Now, the truth is that if you always want to have the best apps at hand to only download top applications, you will achieve this with a few simple tricks.

The Play Store has several very useful filters that serve to find only apps with excellent ratings.

The good news is that finding the best apps and games in the store is very easy if you know how to use the different sections and tools of the platform. Here we will tell you what are the most useful tricks so that you can carry out the search in a matter of a few seconds.

So you can find the best apps in the Play Store

– Use the valuation: If you are not very clear about which application you are going to download, the best thing to do in this case is to use filtering by rating. Thanks to this, you will only see the apps that have four or more stars, which means that they are very good, they do their job. In this way, applications with low ratings will not appear, they will no longer be a nuisance.

– Most famous apps and games: a simple procedure where you only have to consult the section of the most downloaded apps and games. You will have at your disposal the “Top popular” section, which can be made even more specific with the “Top income” or “Best sellers” options.

– Categories and collections: in the categories the apps and games are filtered by genres. This makes it possible to have specific sections that facilitate a successful search. You will find apps that perfectly meet each of your needs.

– Selection of experts: never miss the box labeled “Our Experts’ Picks.” It is nothing more than a collection of apps made by the Google Play Store that serves to expose the best of the best in one place. You can find this option on the main page in the “Games” and “Apps” sections.

– Recommendations: One of the strengths of the Play Store is that it is always presenting recommendations for you to download the best programs. It should be noted that the suggestions will revolve around your activity within the store.

– Filter reviews: It is very important to know what users think so as not to be fooled. All you have to do is click on “Ratings and reviews” and then click on “Most relevant”. Reviews can be sorted by “Latest”, “Latest Version” and “Device Model”.