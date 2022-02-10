How to Find Similar Images of Anything You See on the Chrome Screen

You all already know the power of tools such as Google Lens, which allows us to search for practically any image that we have on the computer to find similar ones that could be scattered on the Internet. It is a way of not wasting time trying to find a specific type of design or information related to something that is seen in an image. So it was normal that at some point along the way, both Chrome and Google Lens would find each other and, for this reason, we now have a tool within the browser that focuses on making it easy for us to find images similar to the ones we have right in front of our eyes. noses and even put them in context. In a fairly simple and fast way and without leaving the same window. How do we find something with Lens? As we told you, Lens is now integrated into Chrome as one more option that we can access from the right mouse button menu. You simply have to press it to open an alternative menu with a good number of options. One of them, as you can see in the screenshot just below marked in blue, and with a red arrow pointing to the location, is “Search images with Google Lens”. When we tap on that option, the browser will tell us to point to the image we want to find similar to. Here you do not have to tell it by pointing with the mouse if one or the other of the ones you will see on the screen, but the system is even simpler since it invites us to draw a rectangle, or a square, on the area of ​​the part of the window where the image is displayed, as if we wanted to take a screenshot. The advantage it has is that even if we point to a small portion of the window and the content that we are seeing, Google Lens will know how to find results that respect that same pattern, including various size options that range from a few kbits to larger ones that take up a lot more space and always contextualizing what is seen in them. The good thing about this option of activating Lens in any window or page that we have open in Chrome is that it is possible to find similar images in a few seconds, without having to previously download it before uploading it again so that Google, within its page search returns similar results. In this way, it is possible to quickly know to what extent what we are looking for belongs to someone, if we can buy it, if there are recognized sources, etc. >