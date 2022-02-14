Search here...
Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

How to find out who you interact with the least on Instagram

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

A recent study by Data Reportal, a consultancy dedicated to collecting data on the digital world, estimated that Spaniards spend an average of one hour and 54 minutes a day on our social networks. Instagram is one of the most used.

Instagram introduced in 2020 a tool that allows you to see the profiles with which you have interacted the least in the last three months

If you feel that you waste too much time on social networks, especially on Instagram, it may be a good idea to start “unfollowing” certain profiles to reduce the time you spend scrolling on this social network.

In the year 2020, and in its attempt to convey an image of transparency, Instagram introduced a tool that very few users know about. This is a function that allows users of the social network to know cWhat are the 50 profiles with which they have interacted the least in the last 90 days.

Read:

Sony Xperia L4, review: a solvent camera for all budgets

That list includes the profiles to which you have given the least “likes”, and those who have given the least to you. Also those who have not seen your Stories, or vice versa, nor have they interacted with them. This is a very useful list if you want lighten your instagram feed so you don’t get stuck for so many hours.

Next, we explain step by step how to find this list of profiles with which you interact the least so that you can start with your “unfollows”:

-“Following”: Open your Instagram profile, either from your mobile or on a computer, and click on the tab from which you can see which accounts you are following.

-Profiles with fewer interactions: By doing the above you will see that Instagram shows you a category in which those profiles with which you have interacted the least are grouped. You will see that this tab is in a section called “Categories”. Now you can start dishing out unfollows left and right.

.

Read:

How to save battery in Xiaomi mobiles by programming the energy saving

Previous articleUber will accept payments in Bitcoin
Next articleThe six little-known apps that cannot be missing on my Android mobile
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

The six little-known apps that cannot be missing on my Android mobile

We all have those apps that we install when we unbox a new phone. Among...
Apps

How to find out who you interact with the least on Instagram

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

Uber will accept payments in Bitcoin

It will not be now, nor in the near future, but the CEO of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, has...
Apps

Hack WhatsApp: the dangers of applications that promise to spy on conversations

Do not be sad, almost everyone has ever thought about spying on WhatsApp. Google searches...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.