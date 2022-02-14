How to find out who you interact with the least on Instagram

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

A recent study by Data Reportal, a consultancy dedicated to collecting data on the digital world, estimated that Spaniards spend an average of one hour and 54 minutes a day on our social networks. Instagram is one of the most used.

Instagram introduced in 2020 a tool that allows you to see the profiles with which you have interacted the least in the last three months

If you feel that you waste too much time on social networks, especially on Instagram, it may be a good idea to start “unfollowing” certain profiles to reduce the time you spend scrolling on this social network.

In the year 2020, and in its attempt to convey an image of transparency, Instagram introduced a tool that very few users know about. This is a function that allows users of the social network to know cWhat are the 50 profiles with which they have interacted the least in the last 90 days.

That list includes the profiles to which you have given the least “likes”, and those who have given the least to you. Also those who have not seen your Stories, or vice versa, nor have they interacted with them. This is a very useful list if you want lighten your instagram feed so you don’t get stuck for so many hours.

Next, we explain step by step how to find this list of profiles with which you interact the least so that you can start with your “unfollows”:

-“Following”: Open your Instagram profile, either from your mobile or on a computer, and click on the tab from which you can see which accounts you are following.

-Profiles with fewer interactions: By doing the above you will see that Instagram shows you a category in which those profiles with which you have interacted the least are grouped. You will see that this tab is in a section called “Categories”. Now you can start dishing out unfollows left and right.

