How to find out what your IP address is

The IP address is the number that identifies a device connected to the network, so no two IP addresses are the same. IP is the acronym for Internet Protocol, and each one constitutes a code that indicates how and where information on the network should be directed.

The reality is that each device contains two distinct IP addresses. One of them is public or external, which is used to communicate with external networks and devices. The other is the internal or private address, which makes the device connect with the router that provides it with the Internet.

Knowing your addresses can be very useful for different reasons: to configure a server, link a printer to the device, or establish connections between devices linked to the same network. In addition, the IP address indicates the geolocation of the device, so knowing your IP serves to understand how your information is shared and disseminated personal over the network.

Knowing the external or public IP has no complications. Just type in the Google search engine “what is my IP address”, and the answer will appear at the top of the screen. To find your private address, the procedure is somewhat different, and it depends on the type of device you are connecting from.

-On a Mac: Enter the “System Preferences” tab and then the “Network” option. From there, you will find your address just below the status of your network.

-In Windows: Access, within the system configuration, the option “Network status”. When you do this, a new screen will open and, on the right side of it, you will see that it says “Find my IP address”.

-On an iPhone: Enter “Settings” and then click on the “WiFi” option and select the network to which you are connected. Then the address will appear in the section called IPc4.

-On Android: Enter the WiFi network settings, select the network you are connected to and the phone will show you what your address is.

.