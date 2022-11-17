How to find free WiFi while traveling

- Advertisement -

Have an Internet connection It has practically become a vital necessity, especially when traveling. Using a laptop for work, viewing multimedia content or posting on social networks are already daily activities even when we are on vacation and strictly depend on having good connectivity.

Share Internet connection between different devices

When we are away without the data plan of our telephone operator, we can use different options to connect to the Internet for free. On the one hand, we can contract an international eSIM, and we can also use our mobile phone as a router or Hotspot.

That is, it is about turning the mobile phone into an Internet signal repeater. By activating this function, we will be able to connect other devices to the network created by the mobile device, and consume the data or perhaps extend the Internet signal as a WiFi repeater.

There are telephone provider companies that include a special data service, with greater capacity, so that you can use your mobile as a hotspot. Otherwise, the normal data of the plan that we pay monthly is used. If we do not want to spend them, we have several options:

-Search Public Hotspots

To avoid consuming our data plan, we can make use of public hotspots, They are usually originated by some business or institution and allow visitors to use the Internet and browse the web. But you have to differentiate the possibilities of a hotspot and a traditional WiFi connection.

Normally, in shopping centers or busy avenues, it is common to find a wide variety of public WiFi networks or hostspot points. To connect, simply select the WiFi connection interface and select the name of the network or hotspot.

If you are using a hotspot or public Wi-Fi connection, a web page may open asking you to confirm the hotspot usage policies. This is because companies seek to disengage and ensure responsible and conscious use of their connectivity to all those users who join. There are mobile applications that allow you to find free WiFi all over the world.

-Use a network location app

There are applications that extend the ability to search for WiFi networks. For example, Avast WiFi Finder. It works as a vast database that incorporates WiFi networks and their passwords, and you can also use it offline. WiFiMapper and Wiman work in a similar way. They include extensive databases with built-in networks and passwords, to provide WiFi connection anywhere.

-Search for hidden WiFi networks

On some occasions, we can detect WiFi networks with their hidden SSID. For this, there are Wi-Fi network analysis apps such as NetSpot. With one button, the app scans the surroundings for hidden networks. Just download the app and activate the discovery mode. The automatic analysis will show a complete list with the available WiFi networks, even if they are configured to hide their SSID.