How to find digital marketing clients in your new city

If you have just moved to a city, and you lack contacts to start having an acceptable client portfolio, pay attention, because I am going to tell you what worked for me when I arrived in Barcelona.

In my case, I was looking for clients who needed a better presence on the Internet, either with a new website, with SEO optimization or with a presence on social networks. I already had a lot of experience, more than 15 years working with the subject, but most of my clients were in Brazil, I needed to “cultivate” them here.

Steps you should take

These are some steps that I advise you to get clients for the creation of websites and management of social networks:

Build a solid portfolio : Make sure you have a website of your own with an attractive and updated design that shows your experience and skills. Includes examples of past projects and testimonials from satisfied customers.

: Make sure you have a website of your own with an attractive and updated design that shows your experience and skills. Includes examples of past projects and testimonials from satisfied customers. Network of contacts (networking) : Participate in local events, conferences and workshops related to entrepreneurship, technology and marketing. Present your business and share your knowledge with other attendees. You can also join online groups and communities relevant to your niche.

: Participate in local events, conferences and workshops related to entrepreneurship, technology and marketing. Present your business and share your knowledge with other attendees. You can also join online groups and communities relevant to your niche. Offer free workshops or seminars : Organize face-to-face or online events where you can teach local entrepreneurs and business people about the importance of a good website and efficient social media management. This will position you as an expert in the area and attract potential clients.

: Organize face-to-face or online events where you can teach local entrepreneurs and business people about the importance of a good website and efficient social media management. This will position you as an expert in the area and attract potential clients. Collaborations with local businesses : Establishes alliances with marketing agencies, graphic designers and other related professionals. In this way, they can refer clients to each other and collaborate on projects.

: Establishes alliances with marketing agencies, graphic designers and other related professionals. In this way, they can refer clients to each other and collaborate on projects. online advertising : Use platforms like Google Ads and social media advertising to reach potential customers in your geographic area. Take advantage of local targeting and segment your ads towards companies and entrepreneurs in Barcelona.

: Use platforms like Google Ads and social media advertising to reach potential customers in your geographic area. Take advantage of local targeting and segment your ads towards companies and entrepreneurs in Barcelona. Local SEO : Optimize your website to appear in local searches on Google and other search engines. Be sure to include relevant keywords and optimize your business information on Google My Business.

: Optimize your website to appear in local searches on Google and other search engines. Be sure to include relevant keywords and optimize your business information on Google My Business. Maintain an active presence on social media : Share valuable content, engage with your audience and promote your services. Consider using LinkedIn for professional connections and Facebook or Instagram to showcase your work and get closer to your target audience.

: Share valuable content, engage with your audience and promote your services. Consider using LinkedIn for professional connections and Facebook or Instagram to showcase your work and get closer to your target audience. ask for references : Encourage your satisfied customers to recommend you to their acquaintances. You can also offer incentives or discounts to those who refer new customers to you.

: Encourage your satisfied customers to recommend you to their acquaintances. You can also offer incentives or discounts to those who refer new customers to you. Public Relations and Media : Write articles for local blogs and magazines, participate in radio shows or podcast interviews related to your industry. This will help you establish your authority in the field and attract new customers.

: Write articles for local blogs and magazines, participate in radio shows or podcast interviews related to your industry. This will help you establish your authority in the field and attract new customers. Have patience and persistence: The growth of your business will not happen overnight. Maintain a consistent focus in your marketing efforts and always look for new opportunities to expand your network and attract customers.

With a well-executed strategy tailored to your needs, you will be able to attract local customers.

Send cold emails

Something that works little, but sometimes does, is sending emails to businesses that do not have a digital presence. If you want to do something like this, there are a number of recommendations I can give you:

Investigation : Do a thorough search for local businesses that don’t have a website or an active social media presence. Identify those who could benefit from your services and make a contact list.

: Do a thorough search for local businesses that don’t have a website or an active social media presence. Identify those who could benefit from your services and make a contact list. Personalize your emails : Be sure to personalize each email to the business and person you’re addressing. Do some research on each company so that you can mention specific details and show that you have spent time understanding their needs.

: Be sure to personalize each email to the business and person you’re addressing. Do some research on each company so that you can mention specific details and show that you have spent time understanding their needs. Short and clear presentation : In your email, introduce yourself concisely and explain how you can help the business improve its online presence. Avoid being too aggressive or selling too much; instead, focus on offering solutions and benefits.

: In your email, introduce yourself concisely and explain how you can help the business improve its online presence. Avoid being too aggressive or selling too much; instead, focus on offering solutions and benefits. Provide examples of your work : Include links to your portfolio or previous projects that are relevant to the business you are targeting. This will give them an idea of ​​what to expect if they decide to work with you.

: Include links to your portfolio or previous projects that are relevant to the business you are targeting. This will give them an idea of ​​what to expect if they decide to work with you. Offer a free consultation : Invite recipients to a free consultation to discuss their needs and how you can help them. This will allow them to meet you and explore your services without obligation.

: Invite recipients to a free consultation to discuss their needs and how you can help them. This will allow them to meet you and explore your services without obligation. Follow the privacy and email rules : Make sure you comply with local laws and regulations regarding privacy and sending commercial emails. Always include an option for recipients to unsubscribe from future emails if they wish.

: Make sure you comply with local laws and regulations regarding privacy and sending commercial emails. Always include an option for recipients to unsubscribe from future emails if they wish. follow up: If you don’t get a response after a reasonable amount of time, consider sending a nice and brief follow-up email. Sometimes emails get lost or overlooked, and a polite reminder can help.

Remember that this strategy may require time and effort, and you could face a low response rate. However, if you focus on offering value and position yourself as a helpful resource, you may be able to win new customers through this approach.

an email example

Here is the template that I used at the beginning, when I wanted to approach restaurants that did not have a website or social networks:

Dear [Nombre del propietario o gerente del restaurante], My name is [Tu nombre], and I am an expert in web design and social media management with more than 20 years of experience in the field. I ran into [Nombre del restaurante] while looking for local places to have a good meal, and noticed that they don't have a website or active social media presence yet. Today, a strong online presence is critical to attracting and retaining customers. An attractive and easy to navigate website can provide visitors with important information such as menus, hours and contact details. In addition, an active presence on social networks can help generate interaction with customers, promote events and offer exclusive promotions. I would like to offer my services to help [Nombre del restaurante] You establish and improve your online presence. As a specialist in web design and social media management, I can provide custom solutions that fit the specific needs of your restaurant. You can take a look at my online portfolio here: [Enlace a tu portafolio o sitio web]. I understand that they may not yet be sure to take the plunge to invest in a website and social media management. For this reason, I would like to offer you a free consultation in which we can discuss your needs, goals and how my services can benefit [Nombre del restaurante]. Please do not hesitate to contact me to schedule a meeting or call at your convenience. I appreciate your time and consideration, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with you to bring the online presence of [Nombre del restaurante] to the next level. If you have any questions, feel free to contact me at [Tu correo electrónico] either [Tu número de teléfono]. Kind regards,

[Tu nombre]

[Tu título o profesión]

[Tu sitio web o enlace al portafolio]

[Tus datos de contacto]

Remember that the success of an entrepreneur in the field of web design and social media management is based on a combination of skills, strategies and perseverance. It is essential to build a strong portfolio, establish a network of contacts and maintain an active online presence. You need to partner with local businesses, pursue advertising and public relations opportunities, and offer value through free workshops—key elements to building a reputation and attracting customers.

However, it is important to remember that the growth and consolidation of a business require patience and persistence. Results won’t always be immediate, but maintaining a consistent approach and adapting to changing market needs will ensure a successful track record. In the end, a commitment to excellence, adaptability, and a passion for what you do will be critical to achieving your goals and thriving in an increasingly digitalized and competitive world.