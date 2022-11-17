How to find clothes from a photo on the Internet

In online magazines and on social networks you will find a large number of photos with clothes and clothing sets that respond to the latest fashion cry and that will attract your attention. Locating this type of clothing can be somewhat complicated because on many occasions it is not known what the brand or model of the clothing is. So, for situations like this, apps have been created to find the clothes in a photo.

Now it is very easy to locate any outfit thanks to the help of applications designed for this purpose.

All you need to do is take a photo of the suit or a screenshot and the AI ​​scanning technology in these apps will find the similar styles on the internet so you can bring them to your closet and organize your ouftits. Here we will give a list with the best applications of the moment to fulfill this very particular task.

–Pinterest: the mobile app has a visual search tool called Lens. You will find similar clothing in social media posts, videos, and internet websites. It also has the ability to expose ShopStyle store purchase links.

–Google Lens: the Google Lens app is capable of identifying outfits and accessories such as necklaces, bracelets, glasses, and shoes. You don’t even have to capture the image, all you have to do is put the clothing in the application’s viewer frame to start the investigation process. Best of all, it provides links to stores like Amazon to make shopping easy.

–Amazon StyleSnap: It has a search engine that is focused on clothing, it will find any suit or dress from a photo of it. It allows you to do a live tracking of the clothes or upload the capture from the mobile gallery.

– ASOS: offers a reverse search option that will find the clothing that the user wants by means of an image. This app only works in the ASOS store, so it will look for the styles only in that store. The good news is that the establishment has very good prices.

–CamFind: is a visual search engine that can also be applied to clothing. The results are varied and useful, there will be shopping links, product description and related YouTube videos. The application stands out for offering outfits that are very similar to the ones the user is exploring.