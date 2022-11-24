How to find and use the new templates on Instagram for Reels

- Advertisement -

Despite the fact that there are many who ask Instagram not to stop giving the maximum importance to the photos that are published on the platform, the latest movements of the company owned by Meta make it clear that the bet right now is the Reels. And an example of what we say is the templates, which aims to help users achieve very attractive results with little effort. These new options have been part of the application (both iOS and Android) for a short time, so if you want to use them, the first thing you have to do is make sure that you are using the latest version of the Instagram app. Otherwise, you must proceed to download and install what is already available in the official stores of the two operating systems that rule the mobility market with an iron fist. Once this is done, you can now enjoy the templates for Instagram Reels. Where are the new templates on Instagram? Well, the truth is that it is not difficult to find them, and you simply have to follow the steps that we are going to show you below: Access the application as usual and, then, click on the icon with the “+” symbol in the upper area . The next thing is that in the lower part of the screen you must select Reels among the available options (you must scroll by touch to do so). Now click on the camera-shaped icon in the upper left part and access the section of the creation of the Reels. Look for Templates in the lower area and click on it once you locate it. Now you can search among the available ones to find the one that fits what you need. When you find the one you like, just hit the Use template button and follow the steps you will see on the screen. Basically, you are done and found the templates. Now, you just have to be clear that all the material you want to use is available, such for example the photos and videos that will be part of the Reel. To make use of it, you have to choose the Add media option and, at this moment, you simply have to follow the steps that are on the screen of the Instagram application because they guide you in a very accurate way to achieve the desired result. The possibilities are very wide, since you can even use sound effects, so you will surely create things that will impress everyone on your Instagram account. >