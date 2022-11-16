How to find and remove duplicate photos on Windows and Mac

- Advertisement -

There are many reasons why duplicate photos can accumulate on your computer. Perhaps because someone sends you the photos of a trip twice (or you did it together and you had already shared them with your mobile, for example) or when you download images from the Internet it is also normal for duplicates to occur if you forget that you had already downloaded them. that file or you don’t remember where you saved it.

This, which in principle should not be a bigger problem than downloading the file again, does constitute a storage problem on the computer. In the end, those files take up existing memory and storage capacity is limited and may suffer.

To avoid this, it is necessary to remove duplicate photos on Windows and Mac, but finding these files is not always easy. Therefore, in this article we are going to discuss some of the procedures you can follow to find and delete duplicate photos on your computer. Out of all of them, we will recommend one that we have been testing in recent weeks, and that is 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter.

How to delete duplicate files on Windows and Mac with 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter

You will see how easy it is to find duplicate files on your computer and eliminate them to improve the performance of your computer. To do this, we recommend using 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter on Windows or Mac, it is a very fast program that allows you to manage the task and easily decide which files you want to delete and which you want to keep. You can also organize them into folders and optimize the search for all types of files, not only photos, but also videos, audios, etc…

We are going to follow a step by step that will show you how easy it is to use 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter and find and delete duplicate files on Windows or Mac.

Step 1. Download the 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter program on your computer from the 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter official website now.

Step 2. Once the download is complete, install the program on your computer as you would any other software you wish to use.

Step 3. Now choose a folder to scan and set the scan mode. Select the type of file you want to scan, the ones that will be deleted…

Step 4. The scan will only last a few seconds and you will be able to see the preview with all the photos -or any other type of document- that are duplicated.

Step 5. Now you only have to delete those you want, keeping the ones you want to keep. You can easily do it with Windows views, and display them in different sizes, organize them by lists, and so on. On Mac you can do something similar too.

As you can see, using 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter is the easiest and safest program to delete duplicate photos for free in Spanish. You have more information in this video:

Other options to find and remove duplicate photos

If you do not want to use the program that we recommend, you also have other possibilities to eliminate duplicate files on your computer.

On the one hand, you could use the search tools on your computer with the Windows operating system or those that also come with Mac computers. The problem is that in this case the search must be very precise: you must enter the name of the file you are looking for to show the different versions saved on your computer. However, images with different names or that vary in something will not be easily found.

Method 2: Delete duplicate photos with the Windows Photos app

Another possibility is that you navigate through the different folders on your computer yourself and do the work manually. However, it is possible that many repeated files are left unfound, and in addition, you spend a lot of time in carrying out the task without completing it successfully.

You can also do it with the Windows Photos application, which allows you to navigate through different folders and order them by date, size… But even so, it would be manual work that would possibly remain incomplete.

Method 3: Remove Duplicate Photos Using Mac Photos App

If you have a Mac computer, the same thing will happen to you: you can find and remove duplicate photos by manually browsing the different folders of the Photos application. You will be able to do searches -even by keywords- but the result will never be as precise as the one obtained with the recommended program.

conclusion

That is why we recommend 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter as the best program to remove duplicate files. It is a precise software with which there will be no leftovers or duplicate photos not found. In just a few seconds, you can choose everything you want to delete -and also what you want to keep- with the guarantee that your content will not be lost.

Don’t think twice, download 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter, completely clean your computer of duplicate files and improve its storage capacity and the performance of your computer.