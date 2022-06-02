How to find and change your stream key on Twitch

You may have created a Twitch account a while ago with the goal of streaming something live, but time has passed without using it. If the time has come to use it because now you do have time and everything you need to stand out, it is possible that you do not know how to locate the transmission key. If so, we show you how to find it and, if you wish, change it. This information is vital for communicating software used for live streaming, such as OBS. The reason is that it causes the application to be combined with the Twitch account. Therefore, if you do not have the information we are talking about, you will not be able to do this basic thing in case you intend to offer something more than a simple flat image. As a result, knowing how to locate the transmission key is essential. Finding the stream key on Twitch In order to make the process in question as comfortable as possible and for any manipulation to be carried out effectively, the best thing you can do in our opinion is to use the Twitch client on the computer where it is possible. access the following link. Then, what you have to do is what we show you below without skipping any steps: Access using your account username and passwordNow click on the gear-shaped icon that is in the drop-down menu that appears when you click on the image that represents your account, in the upper right area. In the section headline you have to select Channel and videos. You will see a lot of information, but what you are interested in is clicking on Stream in the left area and you will see that the central options change to show new ones. The first is the Stream Key, which you must copy to use it instead of the application that you use to sync with your account. If you want, you can modify it to be something you’ll never forget (but it’s not a bad idea to leave the one Twitch chose for you, since it’s a very secure chain). That done, you’re done. As you have seen, everything is very simple and, as this is basic information to connect any app with which you want to broadcast live, we recommend that you never forget the steps to take to access the Twitch Transmission key. You will surely use it many times. >