How to find an Apple iPhone even if the phone is turned off

Losing a device is something that can currently be classified as traumatic. The large amount of information contained in them and the functions they offer on a day-to-day basis make them key elements. if you have a iphone and you want to avoid problems, you can use the Find My tool, which even allows you to find the phone if it is turned off. We tell you how to get it.

This free Apple tool is life insurance when it comes to locating an iPhone or other company product that you don’t know where it is (regardless of the reasons for it). Also, if combined with Activaion Lock, it becomes a perfect solution so that no one can access the content of the equipment and review the data that is stored, for example. What is vital is to have the appropriate configuration, which is what we are going to indicate below.

Have everything ready to find your iPhone

It is vital to have everything perfectly configured so that, in case of loss or theft, you can find the phone. even if this runs out of battery or turns off (It is also good to prevent the Airplane mode option from being activated, which leaves the terminal without connectivity), This is what you have to do so that the problem we are talking about is not something more serious than necessary:

The first thing is to access Settings and access the Face ID or Touch ID settings option. Here you must enable the option Allow access when the terminal is locked. Also, you should turn off Control Center and use of USB accessories. This will avoid possible problems of use by third parties.

Then, without leaving the iPhone settings, make sure that the location services are working, which you can check in the Privacy section of the Settings. Here you can review options that allow you to control the operation of this section in a more specific way.

Pexels

Now you have to carry out the corresponding checks to be sure that everything works as you want. You can access this by clicking on the Apple ID that is on the initial screen of the Settings and, then, use Find My (it is necessary to identify yourself to use the tool). Perform any necessary checks, such as Find My iPhone or Send Last Location.

Done this, you’re done.

If you have everything as indicated above, you can be pretty sure that it will be difficult for you not to locate your iPhone if you have no idea where you lost it. A good solution that Apple provides and that, without a doubt, you should take advantage of.

