How to find a lost iPhone [Mejores métodos]

When a mobile is lost, this is a big headache, since it can be difficult to find it, especially if you do not know where you left it. Fortunately, you can find your lost even if it’s turned off, which is great. But, in addition to that, there are other very useful methods that can find the smartphone in a minute.

There are several procedures that you can put into practice to find the whereabouts of your lost iPhone.

Here we will say what are the best tricks that you can use, many of them are super simple, but the truth is that they can get you out of trouble without having to do complicated things or things that are not at hand. Let us begin!

– Call yourself: if you have another phone available, just dial your number to find out if the iPhone is near you. When it rings, you will hear it and find it without any complications.

– Ping with Apple Watch: the smartwatch has the ability to make the iPhone play a sound to locate it. Just swipe up from the bottom of your Apple Watch screen to enable “Control Center.” Scroll down until you find the “Ping iPhone” button. Touch the switch to make the mobile ping or press and hold it to make the smartphone ping and turn the screen on and off at the same time.

– Use Find My: This native Apple app is used to see the last location of the phone. Open the “Find My” app on another Apple device, that device must use the same Apple ID as the lost iPhone. Go to the “Devices” section, choose the iPhone you are looking for and click on “Directions”. You will be redirected to the “Maps” app where you will be given instructions to locate the mobile.

– Using iCloud: on any computer or mobile sign in to iCloud.com. Sign in with your Apple ID (which is the same as the one on the missing iPhone). Click on “Find iPhone”. This way you will know what was the last whereabouts of your phone.

– Check Google location history: Access your preferred browser and go to the “Activity controls of your Google account”. Scroll down, go to “Location History” and select “On”. Choose “Activate” again to confirm your decision. This will see where you’ve been in the last few hours so you can get an idea of ​​where your iPhone might be.