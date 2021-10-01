How to find a lost iPhone even if it’s turned off

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The function “Search my Iphone»Is very useful when a device is lost, but what happens if the device is turned off or its battery is depleted? The new update to the operating system for Apple mobile devices, iOS 15, adds the ability to overcome these apparent obstacles.

The latest iPhone models can be found even when turned off if they have been updated to iOS 15

Of course, the possibility of activating and using this function is limited to the following devices:

-iPhone 11

-iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max

-iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Mini

-iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max

-iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Mini

-iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

The device will tell us that this location function is available only if its operating system has been previously updated to iOS 15. When the mobile is turned off, it will show the warning «IPhone can be located after shutting down»Below the slide switch that disconnects it.

It is also necessary to have activated the “Find my iPhone” function on the device within the “Search” app, but in the specific case of a switched off mobile it will be necessary to activate the “Search my network” option, after which the option will be available «Send the last location«, Which will make it possible to know the position of the device, even the one it occupied at the moment immediately before it ran out of battery or was disconnected.

This option can be activated from the rest of the brand’s devices linked to the same Apple ID of the user: iPad, iMac, MacBook … or another iPhone, if more than one is available, either from the aforementioned “Search” app or by going to the website iCloud.com/find identifying yourself with the Apple ID.

On this website, the location of the device will be displayed on a map, marked with a green dot, allowing it to be marked so that it emits a sound signal that makes it easier to locate it when it is in the vicinity. You can also activate the «Lost Mode», which will send the device (if it is not disconnected) a information to be displayed on the screen providing instructions for the terminal to be returned to its owner (a telephone number, an address …), the lost terminal being blocked.

.