How to find a job with the help of ChatGPT

Finding a job can be a difficult and exhausting process, especially in times of economic uncertainty and high unemployment rates. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average job search can take about five months. Also, the pandemic has put many people out of work, which means there is a lot of competition in today’s job market.

But there is a new tool that can help speed up and improve your job search: ChatGPT. This natural language processing chatbot uses artificial intelligence technology to answer questions and deliver human-like conversations on various topics, including job searches.

Here are four ways you can use ChatGPT to improve your job search, ways posted by venturebeat that really turn heads:

Identify keywords in job descriptions

Many job seekers don’t understand the importance of using keywords from the job description on your resume. This is because many recruiters use Application Tracking Systems (ATS) to screen resumes at an early stage. More than 98.8% of Fortune 500 companies use ATS, as do 66% of large companies and 35% of small ones.

To improve your chances of being selected, you can use ChatGPT to identify the top three to five responsibilities from the job description. This will give you specific keywords to include in your resume to avoid being filtered by ATS systems.

Customize your resume and cover letter

ChatGPT can also help you create custom versions of your resume and cover letter tailored to the job description. To do so, you can ask ChatGPT to “customize my resume for this job on [empresa]», and then paste the job description and your current resume. You should then take the time to edit the results so that they are appropriate for the position and personalized for you.

The chatbot can also help you with the cover letter, offering a structured style and format that you can modify according to your needs. Ask ChatGPT to “write a cover letter for a Java developer position,” and you’ll receive a surprisingly helpful response, though you’ll need to edit it and add personal information.

Helps understand technical and complex terms

During a job interview, you may come across concepts and technical terms that you don’t know. In this case, ChatGPT can be a useful tool. You can ask him to explain a complex topic or a technical term that you don’t understand, and you will receive a simple and concise explanation in Spanish.

Generate interview questions

Another aspect of interviews that can be intimidating is being asked, “Do you have any questions for us?” ChatGPT can help you generate questions based on the job description, both common ones and custom suggestions that you can paste into your question list.

It’s important to remember that while ChatGPT can automate some parts of your job search, it’s not a complete replacement for the process. The chatbot creates its responses from data sets and cannot fully replicate the human ability to think and create. That’s why it’s important that you carefully edit your answers and add your own personal touch to get the best possible results.