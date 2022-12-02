How to find a Gamer Armchair according to your needs?

- Advertisement -

Gamer armchairs and chairs have created a high impact in the video game market. This is a positive influence since comfort is a factor that must be taken very seriously when gaming for many hours.

Whether it’s computer or console games, it’s really important that you spend a good time without feeling discomfort later due to poor posture. With such a boom, many gamer accessory companies have decided to create different designs that can satisfy the most meticulous demands of their buyers, so with so much to choose from, it will always be possible to find a chair that meets your needs.

What is the difference between Armchairs for Gamers and Chairs for Gamers?

Among these options we find gamer chairs and armchairs. On the one hand, the chairs have an ergonomic and stylized design that facilitates the use of the computer with its backrests, different accessories and great mobility.

On the other hand, gamer armchairs are focused on console players, since they are made in such a way that they have good visibility of the television or screen on which they are playing.

Among the armchairs are the classic gamer armchairs, the X-Rocker models (with or without a pedestal) and there are also some armchairs or beanbag chairs and even inflatable armchairs or sofas that are also suitable for playing console video games.

If you are interested in a gamer chair, this list will serve as a guide when buying one.

It is possible to find a great variety of designs and shapes that adapt to your taste and that have as many aspects as you want, from youthful and simple armchairs to elaborate models with many accessories. Among the most relevant armchairs of the moment we find the following 7 models that will leave you impressed:

The Best Gaming Armchairs in Comparison

Gioteck – RC3

Specs:

• Made of breathable fabric

• Ergonomic shape

• Integrated sound system

• Has padded padding

• Includes mesh pockets

• Compartment for console control

• Folding back to reduce its size

• LED lighting system

• Dimensions of 66 x 52.5 x 34 cm

• Total weight of 8 kg

This armchair has a futuristic design that looks like something out of a spaceship, and its elegant shape is probably its biggest attraction. It has an ergonomic and firm padded structure that allows the best gaming performance while you are in it.

It is also made with breathable fabric, perfect for summer. Its lighting system will add a spatial touch to your gameplay, and its sound system will fully immerse you in the game. Its control panel is on the right side of the seat, which gives it comfortable and easy access to the settings and power button.

Likewise, the long seat is designed so that you can sit comfortably without constantly putting your legs at a 90-degree angle, and its folding backrest makes the chair reach a comfortable size for storage.

It also has two mesh pockets, one on the left side of the seat and one on the back, and a compartment in the lower front part of the chair where you can easily store the command of any console you use.

Drawbacks

Among the disadvantages we find that this chair is very low compared to many others, since it is completely flush with the ground

Another problem could be that the modern design can be too much for many, and that is that it certainly has a certain resemblance to Balenciaga shoes, a design that might seem a bit extreme, but like everything else, it is a matter of taste.

The audio system on this chair is not as advanced as others on the market. So, if you are looking for a model with state-of-the-art audio, you have many other options at your fingertips that may satisfy your needs.

Aerocool – P7CH2

Specs:

• Made with high quality faux leather and plastic

• High density foam padding

• Includes lumbar cushion for maximum ergonomics

• Has side pockets for remote control or cell phones

• Dimensions of 89 x 44 x 65 cm

• Total weight of 34.5 kg

If we are going to talk about this chair, the first thing that stands out is its modern and striking design, which will contribute to that aesthetic touch that every game room requires. It is an armchair of good size and quality that will leave you with your mouth open. It has a design based on geometric figures, which is one of its main attractions, in addition to the perforated fake leather that makes this armchair breathable and cooler. This feature is perfect for you, since materials like fake leather become hot at certain times like summer.

The lumbar cushion of this model can be adjusted to the position that you like best, and will give you a little more comfort. It is possible to place the cushion where you like. Its size makes it perfect for using consoles or even just watching TV, and its square shape gives the impression that it takes up very little space.

It includes pockets on both sides of the furniture, which are excellent for storing controls such as TV, consoles or even cell phones. Perfect to sit without anything bothering your hands. This futuristic model made to please even the most difficult clients has a high density foam, which makes this chair extremely comfortable.

You literally won’t want to get off of it. The shape and size are ideal for video games, since you can have your legs and back in a suitable position for hours and hours without feeling discomfort. This high-end armchair is excellent for those who want a model that is both visually pleasing and functional.

Combo Relax Gaming Racing

Specs:

• Made of durable synthetic leather, plastic and metal

• Filling of excellent quality

• Backrest reclining up to 135 degrees

• Includes padded armrests and footrests for greater comfort

• Circular base with 5-point support

• Dimensions of 75 cm x 69 cm x 109 cm

• Weight support up to 120 Kg

This interesting model is perfect for those of you who are looking for an armchair that is not so close to the ground, like many of the previous ones. Its firm base gives a feeling of complete security, not to mention its resistance of up to 120kg, which gives some weight margin and allows more robust clients to get a good quality chair.

It’s made from synthetic leather, which is one of the easiest materials to maintain of all, even though it can be hot for some. Its backrest is reclining up to 135 degrees, and by including footrests you can take a nap at ease after a long game without any fear, since under its padded padding there is a metal frame that gives the chair structure.

The shape of its backrest is ergonomic, and its armrests will help you achieve the perfect posture for a long time. This feature will prevent pain, cramps and discomfort after or during the game. By having a good posture your gameplay is impacted in a very positive way, since you can spend even more time playing than before without pain, cramps or discomfort of any kind.

Drawbacks?

This armchair is a very good size and its sports car design is elegant but robust, and it will be the perfect touch for your game room. One of the few downsides to this chair is that its padded armrests are not adjustable. Apart from this, this chair represents an excellent option among all those on the market.

Why armchair instead of chair?

As previously stated, these two have the main difference between the game area. While a chair is designed for computer gaming, the armchairs have been designed to play video game consoles.

While gaming chairs often have wheels for greater mobility in the desk area to accommodate more than one screen, armchairs spend most of their time in one place. In addition, gamer chairs tend to go for a greater number of accessories than armchairs. However, the latter usually have more advanced technologies than chairs.

Advantages of gamer armchairs

Simple models with the same ergonomics

Despite not having so many accessories and visual details, the gamer armchairs fulfill the essential element of these pieces: providing the user with the greatest comfort to be able to play for long periods with a proper posture. Ergonomics is the key to these accessories.

Flexibility

This is the main advantage to look for in a new chair. You could consider a gamer armchair as a well-made investment since, in addition to playing an aesthetic role in the home, the vast majority are foldable. Therefore, they are ideal for small apartments or living rooms as they can be easily reduced to half their size.

effective support

Being with a fixed base or being directly in contact with the ground, the armchairs provide a greater degree of stability than common gamer chairs, this is something important for most consumers, since safety is an important factor at the moment to put all your attention on a video game.

roomy seat

Gamer chairs tend to go for narrow seats with good armrests instead of a wide seat. By comparison, armchairs have spacious seats and backs so that their users can sit comfortably in them.

Better audio and vibration system

The audio system available in gaming chairs is generally much more advanced than those found in regular gaming chairs. So, if you are looking for a complete immersion system or a model that vibrates to the rhythm of the audio, then it is a good idea to think about a gaming chair.

Drawbacks

Disadvantages against gaming chairs normal

1. Little mobility

Although many desire a chair for this very reason, it can be difficult to move the chair from one area to another. This could be quite problematic since many armchairs, especially the pedestal ones, are usually quite heavy to transport without a helper.

2. Leg discomfort

Depending on the size and how close the chair is to the ground, some models may be too short in the seat area. In these cases, the legs will not remain in a comfortable position for the desired amount of time.

3. Functionality

If you are purely console players, this will not affect you so much. However, those who want to make a functional purchase that applies to various types of use, may notice that a gamer chair may be much more useful in their particular case compared to an armchair due to its mobility. If you are looking for a product to use both on the computer and on consoles, it is probably better to choose a chair instead of an armchair.

conclusion

The chair is an accessory that every console gamer should have in their game room. The technology that comes with it is amazing, and you can create a completely unique gaming experience by using the immersive audio systems that many models include. Gamer armchairs provide the consumer with incredible quality and comfort to spend hours of continuous gaming without worrying about your health in posture.

Even if you already have armchairs and other furniture at home, gamer armchairs are more than furniture for receiving visitors. By buying one, you are not only investing in cool furniture, but in a gamer accessory that allows for complete immersion in the world of video games.

An essential accessory to relax and eliminate a bit of daily stress, which at the same time fulfills the function of improving posture and contributing to your comfort while passing levels and chopping heads.