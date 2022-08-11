How to fast forward or rewind a TikTok video during playback

- Advertisement -

Although TikTok videos have recently increased their maximum duration to 10 minutes, it is not that this is excessive, but even so, when one of these videos is being played, the viewer may prefer move or back a few seconds (or a few minutes!) in . Such an option, fortunately, is possible.

Only the longest videos on TikTok have the option to advance or their playback

And it is that TikTok has an option that allows move forward or backward throughout the duration of the videos published on said social network. the key is in a thin white line that appears at the bottom of the screen while a video is playing. A playback progress line that some users may not have noticed for the simple reason that it is not present on shorter videos.

The duration of TikTok videos has been increasing progressively, from the initial 15 seconds up to 60 seconds, but already in the summer of 2021 it was anticipated that the duration would increase to 3 minutes, a duration that currently reaches 10 minutes. And it is already in videos of this duration where it makes more sense to have a playback control that allows you to move forward or backward in it.

The peculiarity of this playback control only appears in longer videoswhich seems logical as it is perhaps somewhat less practical in videos lasting a few seconds in which, to replay the same fragment that has just been seen or to reach the one that is most eagerly awaited before, all you have to do is wait a few seconds and autoplay will do all the work.

On that thin white line that appears at the bottom of the screen you can see scrolling a thicker stroke that indicates the process in the reproduction of the video. Tapping on that thicker line will highlight a point, which indicates the playback progress, and by moving it you can move forward or backward through the video.