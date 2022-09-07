How to fake your location on Android without root

- Advertisement -

Simulate on is a popular feature that allows you to prank your friends and family by spoofing the GPS coordinates of your devices. However, if you’re not familiar with how to fake the location, you won’t be able to do it.

If you are curious to know how to fake location on android , then you are on the right page, read on. Here in this article, you will know the easiest method to do it. Let’s see it!

What does it mean to allow mock location on Android?

Before we dive into the methods to spoof location on Android, do you understand what it means to allow spoofing location on Android?

In simple words, it is the process through which you can set a location manually, regardless of the location detected by GPS on the device. This option is located in the Android developer options and is useful for testing the device based on different parameters.

Many people are currently using it as it gives them many benefits. Also, this feature is not available for iPhone users, only Android users can benefit from it.

How to allow mock location on different brands of Android devices?

In this section we will help you to know the useful steps to be able to simulate the location in different brands in Android devices:

Samsung:

For all Samsung users, the steps to fake location are:

Go to the debugging section of the developer option. The mock location app option is there, click on it. Select a phishing app to automatically enable this feature.

LG:

For all LG device users, the step to fake location is:

Go to developer options on your LG device. Select allow mock location. Enable the feature now; It is entirely up to you when you want to select the phishing app to use.

huawei:

Huawei user may find it a bit complicated because there is an additional layer of the user interface. For them, the steps to simulate location on Android are as follows:

Go to settings and click software information. Click on the build number “7 times” to get to the developer options. Connect your phone to PC with the help of a USB cable and unlock the device by clicking trust it. Here you can request to unlock the device, mention the code and click trust this computer.

How to fake location on android root

If you are not in the mood to root, there is an option available to fake location on Android without it. You can simply consider using iMyFone AnyTo to change location on Android and get some other advantages.

This tool is specially designed for all Android users who need to fake Android location. It is easy to use and includes many features through which you can change your location anywhere in no time.

Characteristic:

It allows the user to change location anywhere in the world in a short time.

It is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

It integrates with augmented reality games that work under a location tracking model.

It is useful to access content blocked by geolocation.

Allows users to change location in apps like WhatsApp either Snapchat easily.

Steps for fake Android GPS location with iMyFone AnyTo:

1. Get iMyFone AnyTo for PC and complete the installation process. After launching the app, click on «Begin«.

2. Connect your phone to PC with the help of USB cable and unlock the device by clicking trust it. Here you can request to unlock the device, mention the code and click trust this computer.

3. Enable teleport mode via the top right corner of the map and zoom in or out to select a particular location.

4. A sidebar will then appear asking you to select the destination, click on the option «Move» and that’s it, your location will change after a while.

What You Can Do After Mocking Android Location

There are many benefits available after spoofing location on Android, including:

Local updates and weather forecast details pertaining to other locations.

Download software or access features that are prohibited in your country and available in other countries.

It is helpful to use dating apps as people can change location and connect with people from other countries.

Media apps are limited to specific locations, so you can easily access them after spoofing locations if they are banned in your country.

Simulating location is useful for giving location-centric gaming apps access to more control.

Setting a location for testing purposes and checking the operation of an app can be done easily after mocking the location on Android.

conclusion

Mocking location on Android is fun and can be used for many things. It is important to understand that they are paying attention to the correct steps so that there is no problem. If you are not sure which method can best serve you to spoof location on different brands of Android devices, don’t worry and consider iMyFone AnyTo. As we have already seen, this app is enough to fake location on Android without root and without complications.