How to factory reset Google Chromecast

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

google chromecast It is a device that allows you to send content from your mobile, tablet or computer to the screen that is connected to it. For this reason, it is perfect for watching free movies on the Internet and taking full advantage of the thousands of free movies and series that YouTube offers.

The Chromecast is made to make streaming media as easy as possible.

Now, artifacts often don’t work perfectly all the time. Therefore, it is important to know how to restore the factory settings of any equipment. It is a common procedure in mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, computers and more.

Logically, the Google Chromecast was not going to be the exception, since a good factory reset will allow it to work correctly again if there has been any altercation. Here we will tell you what you have to do to achieve this goal, it is an easy, fast and safe procedure.

Perform the reset from the Google Chromecast

– Find the Chromecast’s reset button, which should be located next to its port.

– Press and hold the reset button until the orange LED light stops flashing and turns white.

– Disconnect the USB power cable and wait about thirty seconds.

– Reconnect the USB cable so that the factory reset of the device can be completed.

– Turn on the TV or monitor and connect to the Chromecast. If the procedure has been effective, you should be in the configuration section, as if you were connecting the equipment for the first time.

Restore from Google Home

– Launch the Google Home app on your Android or iOS mobile.

– Look for the Chromecast and press on it.

– Select the “Settings” icon, it is located in the upper right corner.

– Click on the icon of the three points that is in the upper right corner of the menu.

– Click on “Factory reset”.

– The platform will ask you if you are sure, you will only have to choose the blue factory reset button.

– After a couple of minutes, the Chromecast will be 100% restored to its original settings.

.