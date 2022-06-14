How to factory reset an Android phone

Android is a mobile operating system with which you can easily make backup copies, in which updating apps is a simple procedure… but sometimes you need to start from scratch with it and reset your android phone to factory settings, for whatever reason. If this is your case, don’t worry because it is simple, even though it may seem complex, since the software puts the tools at your fingertips to achieve it without problems.

A factory reset will leave the smartphone as good as new, it will work smoothly and all your data will be erased.

The guide that we will give next will work in the vast majority of Android mobiles. There can only be slight variations on Samsung phones because the company organizes the settings menu differently than other manufacturers. Also, the steps are very similar, so you should have no problem resetting your Android phone to factory settings by following these steps.

make a backup

The most important point of this procedure is to save your data so that they are not lost. You don’t have to worry, making a backup is very easy to achieve nowadays.

– Download and open Google One from Play Store.

– You will access a menu that will tell you when you made the last backup. Click on “See details”.

– Click on “Back up now”.

Disable factory reset protection

– Enter “Settings”.

– Scroll down and select “Passwords and accounts”.

– Click on “Google Account”.

– Choose “Delete account”.

– A pop-up window will open, choose “Delete account” again.

– Click on “Accept”.

You have already deleted your Google account, now you will have to remove the screen lock.

– Open “Settings”.

– Scroll down and enter “Security”.

– Scroll down and tap on “Lock screen”.

– Click on “None”.

– Choose “Delete”.

Factory reset

– Go to “Settings”.

– Scroll down and go to “System”.

– Open the “Reset Options”.

– Click on “Delete all data”, this is the option to factory reset a mobile and it is located in the lower right corner.

The mobile will restart, the process may take a few minutes. Once the reset is finished, the smartphone will be left with its factory settings and all your data will be gone.