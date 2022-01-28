Tech NewsHow to?

How to extract data from any website with Artificial Intelligence

By: Brian Adam

The Internet has become the world’s largest ocean of information. Despite this, there are millions of websites that still lack a technical mechanism that allows them to extract and use the data, which they share publicly, on third-party platforms.

To solve this problem, comes Browse AI, a new web-based platform, which has its own Artificial Intelligence system, which is capable of extracting all the information shared by these websites, and offering them in an orderly manner through spreadsheets, performing the process in a few minutes.

Browse AI also has the virtue of monitor indicated websites over time, in search of the modifications that may be produced along the way, transferring the new data that is published in them.

The platform itself also has a series of predefined automations on a series of known websites for a series of specific cases, and that allows the use of the same one click away, according to the situations that you want to monitor on the Internet.

It also has integrations with third-party platforms, such as with the Zapier workflow automation system, the Google Spreadsheet, and integration with the AIrTable collaborative productivity platform will also come soon.

The platform itself has various pricing plans, the first being free “forever”, followed by four payment options: Starter, Professional, Company and Enterprise, with much greater capabilities.

Browse AI promises that it will not be necessary to use lines of code to use its service.

In addition, they point out that:

Browse AI is the only intelligent web automation software that can reliably record and run automations on any of the 1.8 billion websites out there.

Regarding existing automated browsing blocking mechanisms on some platforms, they clarify that:

Some sites (like Twitter or LinkedIn) try to block any automated browsing activity. We have systems in place (such as geolocated residential proxy rotation and automatic captcha resolution) to bypass these blockers, but their cost is significant, so we can’t include them in all plans. These solutions are included in the Business and Custom plans.

Those interested can learn more about this platform through its official website.

Link: Browse AI

