5G is the buzzword of recent years. Even many smartphones have added the term 5G to their name to avoid any doubt about whether the device supports this technology.

Carriers and smartphone makers are abuzz with how fast the 5th generation mobile network is, yet few people today need speeds of hundreds of MB/s from their mobile device.

The 5G connection problem is a power hog, and there are still no apps that require the high data speeds. It is estimated that a 5G shock can drain the battery about 15 percent faster than a 4G one.

Earlier this month, Apple added 5G to two more of its products, the iPhone SE and the new iPad Air. The entire iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 range is 5G ready, as are some models of the latest iPad Mini and iPad Pro.

How to extend the battery of my iPhone with 5G?

If you want your iPhone’s battery to last longer, you can make it use less 5G. Go to Settings > Mobile Data > Options > Voice and data and put the connectivity on automatic 5G. This activates Smart Data Mode, a setting that will dynamically switch your connection between 5G and 4G to save power.

5G will be used for, say, downloading a large movie, but when you’re doing background tasks like checking email, the phone will switch back to 4G to save battery life.

You can also make your iPhone will automatically switch to 4G when it reaches a certain battery level if you create a Shortcut.

Open the Shortcuts app and go to the Automation tab to create a Personal Automation. Select Battery level and set the desired percentage. On the next page, tap Add Action and look for Set Voice and Data. Set the Voice and Data mode to 4G. Don’t forget to create another automation to turn 5G back on if a certain threshold is exceeded.

The easiest option is to simply disable 5G until you need it. For example, you can put your phone on 4G permanently to squeeze every minute out of the battery, but activate 5G momentarily if you need to download something quickly.



