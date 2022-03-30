How to export your Pages documents to Word from your iPhone…

The iWork suite is Apple’s alternative to Microsoft’s Office. These are 3 essential apps, if you have an iPhone, iPad or Mac, and you want to make documents or spreadsheet files and/or presentations. Pages, Numbers and Keynote. They are currently free but there was a time in the past when they had a cost. Also the apps for iPhone and iPad are free and come installed when you buy a new device. Have you used the Pages app to create and edit documents? Everything is brilliant until you come across a friend, family member or colleague using Word on a Windows PC. How to make him share the file? It needs to be converted, and here we’ll show you how to quickly export a Pages file to Word.

Why choose iWork over Office?

When I started in the Mac world in that distant 2012, the iWork apps had a price and I was hesitant to buy it. It was enough once to convince me with Keynote and the presentations that I could see in a class. That was the first investment, then the apps became free. I tried Pages and just for the simple fact of not going “crazy” when inserting an image or content, that made me value it over Word.

I don’t know if it’s happened to you with Word, but it’s also a bit of a headache when inserting tables or any template format. With Pages everything is symmetrical and there are no table overflows or unexplained misalignments of content. The same goes for Numbers and Keynote.

The only detail is the convergence with Office. Most of the world uses the Microsoft suite to work but that does not prevent you from using Apple’s iWork. One of the advantages is that Pages can access Word documents, also in iCloud you can open Pages files while in Windows. The direct problem is that there is (and will not be) a Pages app on Windows. Let’s see how to export a Pages file as a Word document.

Exporting Pages file to Word on an iPhone or iPad

The method applies the same for Pages on Mac but today we will focus exclusively on the iOS or iPadOS app.

Launch the Pages app on your device Browse your files to find the document, or use the Recents menu to find it quickly. Tap the file to open it. Tap the 3 dots icon for more options. Next, tap on the Export option. Select the Word file format. You can also export it in PDF if it is already a final file that you need to view. Wait a few seconds to see the final conversion. Pages will show you the Share to Any Source menu. You can save it in your files, send it by AirDrop, Mail or any app or social network.

Few very quick steps you have to do to be able to export a Pages file to Word (or PDF). It’s a bit strange that Microsoft hasn’t had the thought to add native support for Pages files. We assume that the popularity of Office in the world is too strong to worry about what Apple users need.

They’ve worked harder to fine-tune their Office apps on Mac, iPhone, and iPad, so it’ll stay that way until it continues to evolve. To close this article, remember that iCloud support on the web allows you to open Pages files. If the user wants to edit the file in Pages you can share it via email. An Apple account is required to sign in to iCloud web and open the Pages app from there.

How about? What do you think of the iWork suite? Share your comments with us below. Remember that in iOSMac we have all the information related to Apple news.

Here are more details about converting Pages documents by Apple Support.