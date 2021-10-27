How to export a WhatsApp chat with all its files

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Although many WhatsApp users do not know it, there is a way to save and share a certain conversation in its entirety. That is, it allows you to create a package that includes the exchanged messages, images and videos, voice notes and stickers. And, such a package can then be saved in a folder or sent to a third party.

A WhatsApp conversation can be exported to an external app or to the cloud, including the multimedia files sent by the chat

To achieve this, you have to export the WhatsApp chat to a third app or directly to the cloud. That third app can be another messaging service, such as Telegram. As for cloud services, WhatsApp chat can be stored on OneDrive or Google Drive. Next, we explain the steps you have to follow to export the chat and save an entire conversation:

-Options menu in WhatsApp: Open the chat you want to export and click, in the upper right corner, on the icon with the three dots. When you do so, a tab will be displayed that offers a series of options and you must click, at the end, on the one that says “More”.

– “Export chat”: When you click on that tab you will see a new menu appear with new options. The penultimate one says “Export chat”, and that is where you must click. This option, in turn, will redirect you to a new menu in which you are shown the different options to export the conversation. On this screen you must choose which applications will be the one you use to save the information of said chat.

-Export to Telegram: As we already explained, one of the options is to export the chat to Telegram. If you do it in this way, said conversation will be copied in its entirety, with all files included, and will become available on Telegram.

-Export to the cloud: In this case, the exported chat will be stored in a folder in which all sent and received files will be included. On the one hand, the text will be saved and, in another folder, the multimedia elements of the conversation will go. If you wish, you can also make this copy end-to-end encrypted to protect its content.