How to encrypt Facebook Messenger chats

Knowing how to protect your personal information is really important, so you will prevent anyone from having access to it. For this reason, it is vital that you know how to make an ed backup of WhatsApp chats or be aware of how to activate encryption in Zoom so that nobody spies on you. In this same sense, it is also crucial to know the procedure for encrypt facebook chats Messenger correctly so that your conversations don’t fall into the hands of strangers.

In Messenger you can activate end-to-end encryption so that your conversations are always private.

Here we will give the complete procedure so that encrypting Facebook chats does not become an inconvenience. You just have to follow each of the steps and end of the matter, you will achieve your goal in a minute or less. Let us begin!

This is how you can encrypt Facebook Messenger chats

– Being in the Messenger app, click on “Chats” in the bottom menu.

– Click on the “Edit” icon that is in the upper right area (it looks like a pen).

– Now, activate the padlock icon.

– Choose the name of the person you want to chat with. At this point it is important to note that company and public figure profiles do not support encryption.

– In case you are already chatting with the person, you can enable E2EE in the conversation whenever you want. To do this, click on the information icon (it looks like an “i”). Then choose “Go to secret conversation”.

Create conversations that disappear

From the information page of Messenger it is possible to access the “Disappear” mode. This option will cause the chat to be completely deleted once you close it.

– On the information page tap on “Disappearance mode”.

– Activate the “Disappear” mode. You also have the freedom to decide the time at which the conversation will be deleted, from five seconds to one day.