How to enable the YouTube function to watch a video started on the smartphone on the laptop

Youtube It is the platform preferred by millions of users to play the videos of their favorite artists or programs, as well as watch series, documentaries or the latest news. For those who are used to opening content from their smartphones, the company has just launched a new function called “Continue Watching” And from Google it was reported that soon all users will be able to reproduce on their PC, laptop or television a material that they have paused on their mobile, how to achieve it? Here we explain it to you in detail.

MORE INFORMATION | So you can download videos from the YouTube website and watch them without internet access

The novelty allows the user who has started to watch a certain video in the application to Android or ios pick it up from the same point on another screen.

How to play a paused YouTube video on another screen

The option to continue watching the video is shown on a computer with Google Chrome or a television with Android TV and the application of Youtube, although it does not allow to resume it on mobile phones. This function requires to have the Google Account synchronized.

When opening YouTube for computer, the user will see a pop-up screen in the lower right corner, with the play line right where they stopped watching the video.

What they explain on 9to5Google Simply click on the ‘Continue Watching’ or ‘Continue Watching’ label to resume it.

on Simply click on the ‘Continue Watching’ or ‘Continue Watching’ label to resume it. Pressing the play button will automatically start the thumbnail view, while pressing anywhere will open the entire video page.

YouTube allows you to continue watching a video started on your mobile on your PC. Follow the steps that we explain in this note. (Photo: 9to5Google)

How to activate Google account synchronization

To activate syncing, you need a Google account.