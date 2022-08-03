how to enable haptic feedback on the apple iphone keyboard

- Advertisement -

The haptic response offered by the iPhone it is something that makes them different from other devices on the market. This works in many cases, such as when answering calls. If you want it to be part of the terminal keyboard, we show you how to get it.

Since 2015, the Cupertino company opted for the use of technology Taptic Engine, which allows, through feedback, to have a response that is felt when some actions are performed with the iPhone. Interestingly, by default this option is not activated in the keyboard, but it is possible to get it in a simple and, best of all, official way. In addition, the process will not take you more than a few minutes, so it is very clear that the process is well thought out.

Use haptic feedback on the iPhone keyboard

You should know that activating this function does not mean that you have problems when writing or that the operation of the built-in keyboard in iOS is not adequate. You will simply notice a vibration effect when you press each of the keys, so you will always be clear that you have performed the appropriate action to complete the word you want.

what you owe do to activate the function we are talking about is to perform the following actions on your iPhone:

Access the iOS Settings on the phone, for which you have to use the icon with the same name that you have among the installed applications.

Now, look in the list of options that you see on the screen for a section called Sounds and haptics, which is where everything you need to activate the function for the keyboard is located.

You will now see a large number of options on the screen. The one you have to use is the one called Keyboard Response and, when using it, two sliders will appear to configure this function. One is Sound, which does not have to be explained, and the other is Haptic. The latter is the one you have to activate.

To do this, click on the mentioned option and, having done this, you have finished and you will see that when you press on the keyboard you receive a vibration response.

There is no complication to activate the haptic function of the iPhone keyboard. You have to know that doing this makes some extra battery is consumed, but it is not something especially dramatic. Therefore, do not hesitate to try if this convinces you. And, if so, perform the steps we have discussed. Also, you can always disable the vibration at any time you see fit.

