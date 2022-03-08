How to email a document Google Doc

The Google Docs application has become one of the most used when working with text editors. So much so, that it has become Word’s great rival today (leaving Open Office behind). One of the things that is usual to do with the documents, and you may not know how to send them directly and quickly. We tell you how to get it. The truth is that Google has worked to offer different ways, all of them intuitive and easy to use, so that you can send by email a Doc that you have created with the browser version of the tool (or with the app for mobile devices) . The fact is that you are going to verify that, in a matter of a few minutes, you are going to be able to have everything perfectly finished and without having to do anything complicated that requires high knowledge of the application we are talking about. Send the mail directly from Google Docs This is the first mode that we are going to show since, we believe, it is the easiest to use (in our example we use the client that runs with the browser). Therefore, the first thing you have to do is access this web page and then do the following: Now what you have to do is click on the File menu in the upper left area of ​​the interface and then , select Email. Once this is done, you are asked to write the recipient’s email address and, once you finish, you can add the corresponding subject so that it is correctly identified and, of course, there is space to write a message. You can include the text in the mail itself and not as an attachment by selecting the box that exists for it. Now click on Send and you will have finished. Send the message from Gmail If what you want is to use the Google mail client, since the integration is perfect, you can achieve it without too much effort. Of course, the first thing we recommend is that you write down the name of the text document, because you will need it when choosing it. This is what you have to do: Open the Gmail client as usual, and then click on the “+” icon in the upper left of the screen. A window opens where you can write the usual information: recipient, subject and, of course, the message you want the recipient to read. Once this is done, in the lower area you must click on the icon that has the Google Drive logo. The browser appears in which you have to search for the text document in your unit or among those that you have shared (you can make the selection in the top tape). Once you locate it, click on it. Use the Accept button and then send the email with the Google Doc document as usual. This will end the process. As you can see, there are two options that we have indicated that allow you to obtain good results quickly and without complications when sharing a text document created with Google Docs. >