how to eliminate duplicate images that steal space on iphones

One of the things that can make you have wasted space on iPhones is that you have duplicate images. This happens because they arrive through two different channels (a chat and an email, for example). And there is no point in having both on the device. We show you how to take advantage of a new function that Apple terminals have to solve this problem which can become serious.

Until a long time ago, to do this, you had to resort to a third-party application to achieve it, but thanks to a new feature that exists in iOS 16 (and surprisingly not much talked about), this is no longer the case. Therefore, with the tools of the iPhone operating system that you have, you can get rid of duplicate images that are consuming precious space in the internal storage of the smartphone.

This is how you end duplicate images on iPhones

The first thing you should keep in mind is that it is mandatory to have iOS 16 installed to follow the steps that we are going to indicate. If you comply with this, you will not have many problems to access function, since as usual, Apple has taken care that everything that has to be done is not complicated -so that usability is the best possible-. And, furthermore, all this is not dangerous because you will always have at least one file. This is what you have to do:

Go into the Photos app as usual. On the main screen, now look for the Album option that is on the headband. Click on it.

Check the utilities section and, in it, you will find an option called Duplicates. This includes both images and videos, which can also be a headache. In the event that you do not find this option, congratulations, this means that there is nothing that is a problem.

Unsplash

Click on the indicated option and, now, use Merge that is in the upper right part. A confirmation is requested that you must accept.

You just have to wait, but you’re done.

It is important that you know that, when making a fusionBefore proceeding, the iPhone will ask you to confirm the action, but always select the highest quality image or video so that it is the one that is kept in the terminal. The rest go to an album called Deleted, where you can end it all by deleting the content as usual.

>