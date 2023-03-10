How to edit or delete saved passwords in Google account

- Advertisement -

One of the functions that uses before or after is accessing its password manager. This makes life much easier, since it safely uses the appropriate one in the case of accessing a service that requires credentials. It has become an indispensable tool that should be kept up to date, and we are going to show you how to achieve it. If you have any information that is out of date, you may have a specific problem accessing a web service, such as cloud storage or an additional mail client. The fact is that there is a simple way to the data you have for each service and even it if you no longer have it operational. And, this, you can do it in a simple and completely safe way. Therefore, it is worth taking a little time from time to time to keep everything up to date. This is how you edit the data of the Google We are going to show you how to do this from a terminal with the Android operating system, which will be the most common. From the phone you can do everything quite easily, so you won’t have to depend on using a computer -something that is always positive for many-. The steps that you have to carry out are the ones that you will see below: Enter the phone or tablet settings, to do this, look for the application that has an icon in the shape of a cogwheel and click on it. When doing so, you will see a list with many options. Now, find the section called Google and, there, select Manage your Google account (it is a button in the upper area). Now choose Security among the options on the upper headband and the next thing you have to do is find Password Manager and click on it. You will see the options in which you have saved credentials and, every time you want to change something or delete it , a recognition gateway (a PIN or fingerprint) will be requested. Now you can perform all the actions you need. When all the changes are done, you’re done and you can repeat the operation as many times as you need. As you have verified, there is nothing complicated and, in addition, security is the predominant note because all the changes require information that, in principle, only you know about. A good way to keep up with the passwords saved in the manager that Google has offered for free for a long time. >