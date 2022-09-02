How to edit or delete a Facebook post

- Advertisement -

It may be due to a grammatical error, to recognize a mistake or to regret what was published. There are many reasons for wanting to or edit a post on Facebook.

The methods to delete or edit a Facebook post vary slightly depending on whether it is done from the computer browser or from the mobile app

Fortunately, the social network allows all these actions without too many complications, which in the most serious cases can avoid having to face the decision to permanently delete the user’s profile on Facebook if the blunder is really big and serious. It even allows you to restore a publication that has been deleted.

The methods vary depending on whether the task is approached from the web browser on the computer or from the mobile app. Thus, in the case of doing it from the computer, follow these steps:

-To access to the post you want to edit or delete.

-Press on the icon with the three horizontal points located in the upper right part of the publication.

-Select desired action (edit or delete).

-Edit: You have to add the desired changes and confirm the publication by clicking on “Save”.

-Erase: Click on “Move to Trash” and confirm the action.

the deleted posts remain for 30 days in the Facebook Trash. After that time they will be permanently deleted, but before that moment the publication can be restored using the following method:

-To access to the user ID icon at the top right.

-Press in “Settings and privacy – Activity log”.

-Select “Trash” at the bottom of the left column.

-Search the publication that you want to recover and check your confirmation box.

-Confirm restoration (caution, here you can also choose the permanent deletion option).

How to edit a Facebook post from mobile

In the case of wanting to do it from the mobile app, the steps are as follows:

-Press on the icon with the three horizontal dots in the upper right corner of the post.

-Select “Edit the publication” and, after the modifications, click on “Save”

-Select “Move to Trash” if you want to delete.

The process to restore (or permanently delete) a deleted publication would be the following:

-Get in on the icon with the user’s image in the upper left corner.

-Press on the icon with the three horizontal dots in the upper right corner.

-To access to “Activity Log – Trash”.

-Tick check the box next to the post you want to delete (or restore).

-To choose the desired action, restore or delete permanently)

-Confirm the action.