Search here...
Tech NewsHow to?

How to edit, combine and organize files in a PDF with the new Creative Cloud Express

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Creative Cloud Express, the new Adobe application, which arrived two months ago to bring the creation of content within the reach of any user in a simple and fast way, avoiding being or having to hire a professional in the fields of design and layout, is introducing new quick actions for working with PDF files.

These new quick actions are added to the two already existing ones that came with its launch: the conversion of documents to PDF and from PDF.

The new quick actions that arrive now will also allow quick text and image editing of existing PDF documents, the combination of different types of files to make a new PDF file, and even the organization of the pages to establish the order in which they will appear in a document. PDF file.

More possibilities to create and modify PDF files

As we say, the new text and image editing quick action focuses on allowing users to make updates to their existing PDF files, for example, if they include product prices that may have already changed over time.

This will clearly save users a lot of time in having the contents of their PDF files perfectly up-to-date.

The new quick action of combining files in the same PDF It allows you to have files in different formats to create, on top of them and without the need for prior conversion, a new PDF file.

In this way, Excel sheets and images can be combined, according to Adobe as an example, to create a new file in PDF format.

And finally, for now, also comes the new page organization quick actionso that using the drag and drop method, users can set the order in which they want the different pages to appear in the same PDF file.

And we say for now because Adobe, according to user comments, is already working on bringing new quick actions along the way, along with new productivity tools for creating content requested by users, so sooner than later. We will have more news about it later.

More information: Adobe

Previous articleLogitech also contemplates Macs with M1 chips: for now in beta, but that’s already something
Next articleElden Ring is already sweeping the reviews
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

Elden Ring is already sweeping the reviews

It's still a bit early to say outright that Elden Ring is the game of the year (February...
How to?

How to edit, combine and organize files in a PDF with the new Creative Cloud Express

Creative Cloud Express, the new Adobe application, which arrived two months ago to bring the creation of content...
Apple

Logitech also contemplates Macs with M1 chips: for now in beta, but that’s already something

Finally, on February 21, 2022, Logitech has developed software that contemplates Macs with Apple Silicon chips, like the...
Communication

LinkedIn bets on podcasts: does it make sense?

we live some very interesting times for podcasts, and obviously on LinkedIn they are very aware of this....

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.