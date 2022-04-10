How to edit an image in Google Docs, step by step

When it comes to image editing, most tend to resort to the use of specialized tools, which have a wide variety of functions to modify each aspect present in the image.

However, for those who are looking for something simpler, Google Docs can be useful, since it provides functions to work with images that do not require too many adjustments.

For this, Google Docs has the following options:

size and rotation

Through these tools you can resize image and alter the angle at which it is located.

Text wrap

In case you have added some text to accompany the image, you can arrange the way in which it is adjusted with respect to the image.

Change color

Thanks to the filters present in this tool you will be able to modify the color of the image and choose the one that suits your preferences.

Settings

Inside this tool you will find some functions like Transparency with which you can adjust the level of opacity that the image will have. Following this you will have the option to Brightness with which you can choose the level of lightness or darkness that you want to assign to the image. Finally, the option Contrast that will allow you to work the spectrum of colors present in the image.

How to edit an image in Google Docs

The first thing you should do is select the image you want to edit and drag it into the Google docs document space. You can also insert it by clicking on Insert > Image > Upload from computer.

Once this is done, click on the image with the right button mouse to display the hidden menu. Click on Image Options.

This will display a menu on the right side of the document with the editing tools available so you can adjust your image.