How to easily unlock the code of a locked iPhone / iPad

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

You may find yourself a bit desperate if you have an iPhone or iPad mobile phone in your hands and it has been completely blocked. Unlocking an iPhone -especially, unlocking an iPhone without knowing the password- is not easy, but do not worry because in this article we are going to help you so that your mobile phone does not remain like a real stone.

The reasons why your Apple device has been locked can be very different: from forgetting the screen lock code to losing the Apple ID password, to having entered the code wrong several times and for safety the device has been locked. It could also have been deactivated Apple ID or simply happen that the screen of your mobile phone has been damaged.

If you are experiencing one of these circumstances – possibly you had never imagined that so many could happen – do not panic because we are going to help you unlock the iPhone or iPad without knowing the password, you can even unlock the iPhone with a mask with the program that today we are going to introduce you.

Remember that unlocking the iPhone is an impossible task if you do not remember the unlock code, but that changes if you have software like the one we have been testing in recent days and that we recommend today: PassFab iPhone Unlocker.

With it you can unlock a found iPhone and in all the situations that we have discussed above. You should know that it is not the only option that exists on the market to unlock iPhone sims, although we would be the one that we would recommend. However, there are other options that will ask you for some additional requirements and, therefore, we recommend PassFab iPhone Unlocker. They would be the following:

-Use iTunes: It is a possibility that you have to unlock an iPhone without knowing the password, but it is not that it is very simple. You must open the iTunes software and connect the iPhone or iPad via the USB cable to the computer. You will have to put the Recovery mode of your device by pressing the side button and the volume button down, and thus you will know how to unlock a locked iPhone using iTunes.

-Eliminate the password directly on iPhone: This option will only be valid if you know what the password of your iPhone or iPad is before wanting to unlock the iPhone. That is, this will happen only on rare occasions, because if you have lost the password or do not remember it, this option will not work for you and you will have to resort to software like the one we recommend.

Anyway, if you remember it, what you should do is go to the Settings option of your iPhone and look for the section “Face ID & Passcode” or “Touch ID & Passcode”, press and include the code (if you remember it) . Once this is done, you can “deactivate” it by clicking on the corresponding option.

As you can see, these two options are only viable if you have iTunes or if you know your mobile password beforehand. However, if you are not in either of these two situations and you need to unlock a locked iPhone, you will have to get hold of a software like PassFab iPhone Unlocker, with which you can very easily unlock your iPhone without knowing the password. We explain it to you:

How to use PassFab iPhone Unlocker

You can download PassFab iPhone Unlocker both from Mac computers as well as from Windows computers. This software will be everything you need to unlock your iPhone without a password, or any other iOS device, such as an iPad, easily and quickly.

The first thing you have to do, once you have downloaded the software on your computer, is to install it as if it were any other program. Meanwhile, check that your mobile has at least 50% battery, a necessary requirement to be able to unlock the iPhone without knowing the password. If you have less, connect it to your charger.

Continue the process once it’s loaded. After opening PassFab iPhone Unlocker, you must press the “Start” button and the process of unlocking the device will begin. Connect it via the USB cable to the computer and the application will automatically recognize it, as shown in this screen:

You will have to press a series of buttons on your mobile or iPad, those indicated by the software. This step is necessary to fully sync iPhone or tablet with PassFab iPhone Unlocker.

Now select where the firmware will be downloaded to your computer that will allow you to unlock the iPhone without knowing the password. The download will take no more than a few minutes. Then press “Start erasing” and the selected iPhone or iPad will begin to unlock.

Remember that you should not disconnect the device at any time. If the process proceeds in a positive way, you will see a confirmation message like this on the screen in a matter of minutes, confirming that the iPhone has been unlocked.

As you can see, it is tremendously simple. You can get a free trial version of PassFab iPhone Unlocker, but if you want to enjoy all its features, you can purchase the paid version at the best price. If you want to unlock your iPhone mobile phone or iPad tablet and you don’t remember the password, this would be our recommendation.

.