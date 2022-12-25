How to easily turn your TV into a digital fireplace

It is incredible how much a fireplace is capable of contributing to a house, especially in these times of Christmas and New Year where in general, people manage to give a warmer touch to their home.

Now, although not all of us can count on a real fireplace at home, yes, there is the option of having a digital fireplace on your Smart TVwhich turns out to be a pretty good alternative and that in the same way will allow you to give a feeling of comfort to your living room, dining room, bedrooms, etc.

Coming to the point, the reality is that there are several possible methods to play fireplace recordings on your smart TVso today we will be showing you those that we find easier to carry out.

Play fireplace videos from YouTube

If you know a little about the qualities that a smart TV has, you will know that in these it is possible to open the YouTube application to see all the videos you want. That being said, basically the easiest option out there to turn your TV into a virtual fireplace. is to play videos of fireplaces from YouTube.

So, all you have to do for this is go to the search bar and write the word Fireplace there. As you will realize, there are many options that will be shown to you on the screen, going through videos of a few hours to live broadcasts that have no endso choose the one that seems best to you and finally remember to raise the resolution as much as possible so that the fireplace looks more realistic.

Take advantage of the fireplace videos on Netflix

If you have a Netflix account, you can take advantage of within its catalog there are a few recordings of real fireplaces to put them on your smart TV. So, all you have to do is enter the Netflix platform, click on the magnifying glass button in the upper right corner and then write Fireplace for your Home.

Until now There are up to 4 different options of fireplace videos that you can find on Netflixso take advantage of this and let any of these play in your living room while you chat with friends and family.

Use a specialized application to create virtual fireplaces

Although there are several applications specialized in being able to create digital fireplaces, we found that Virtual Fireplace HD turns out to be the best option, despite the fact that it only works for televisions with Android TV and Google TV. Assuming then that your TV is compatible, you will be able to adjust various parameters of the application, such as the color of the flame, the intensity of the wind or the ambient audio, among other things.

It does not have ads, it is free and you will have the option to configure a timer for the TV to automatically turn off after a whileso this method works just as well as the previous two and it will only depend on your tastes and what you currently want.