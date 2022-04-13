How to easily share a WiFi password with an Android mobile

One of the best ways to access the Internet is the use of WiFi, as it avoids data consumption. One of the ways to share the ones you have recognized on an Android device, such as the one at home or at work, is to generate a QR code because the process avoids writing errors. We show you how to get it. It is possible to use other options to achieve this, such as using the Near Share functionality, but it is true that this is not included in all Android phones or tablets (and even its operation is somewhat erratic) . Therefore, the use of the QR is the option that we believe best fits when it comes to getting everything in a simple way because, you only have to use the camera as in restaurants to see the menu. What you have to do to share WiFi on an Android Next, we show you the steps you have to take to achieve the objective, which is none other than sharing the information of a WiFi network that is already stored in the terminal (this is very important, since otherwise you will not be able to follow the instructions). The truth is that it is an excellent decision that Google decided to include this possibility. Access the WiFi section of the Settings by pressing continuously on the associated icon in the notification bar once you display it. Locate the WiFi you want to share and press on it to access the screen where all the options are associates. Now look for a section called WiFi QR Code or similar. It is possible that the identification of the user by PIN or fingerprint may be requested. Now the other person can scan the code that appears on the screen and, if you wish, you can even take a screenshot – this is not always possible for security reasons – to send it by traditional means (WhatsApp or email, for example). Once this is done, you will have finished… and in a matter of a few minutes and avoiding writing problems. It is important to point out that some icons or names may change on your Android device, but the steps to take are practically the same (and everything is very similar). This depends on the customization layer that exists on your phone or tablet with the Google operating system. >