How to easily set up mobile payment on your Apple Watch

One of the options offered by the Apple Watch is the possibility of making mobile payments with great ease. Basically, what you have to do is set a setting for it, and then simply turn your wrist where the cards are read and you can complete the purchase. Don’t know how to take advantage of this with your smart watch? We show you how to get it.

The truth is that what you have to do to have everything available and take advantage of the chip is not particularly complicated. NFC that is included in the Apple Watch to make mobile payments. yes, you need some things to get to a good port: the iPhone with which you have synchronized the smartwatch; the credit card you will use; and, in addition, the security code of this. Do you already have everything? Well, now is the time to complete the process.

The steps to pay with the Apple Watch

What you have to do will not take you even five minutes, so in a very short time you will be able to use both the Apple phone and the Cupertino company’s smart watch to pay at virtually any store (whether or not it is a large shopping center). These are the steps you have to complete:

The first thing you need to do is open the Watch app on the iPhone and once you do this, you need to go to the bottom of the screen to choose the Wallet and Apple Pay option.

Now comes the time when you have to enter the details of the payment method, to do so use Add card.

Enter the data it asks for, before it is not a bad idea to read how Apple manages the data. The first will be that you select between debit or credit card.

You can scan the card with the camera or, failing that, carry out the process of entering the data manually. The second is recommended, since it is the way in which you have control. Once this is done, you should receive a confirmation SMS from the bank indicating that everything has been carried out correctly.

When this happens, you’re done.

pixabay

As you can see, everything is quite simple when it comes to configuring mobile payment on Apple Watch. The only thing left to do is for you to wear the smart watch when you go shopping. And doing this is just double-tap side button of the smartwatch to choose the card to use in the event that you have several registered and, then, turn the wrist so that the screen looks at the payment terminal. When you hear a sound and notice a vibration, you will have paid everything.

