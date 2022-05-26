The free email client Gmail has become a basic tool for most people, since with it they can have all kinds of communication through messages, both personal and professional. Being able to check your inbox by people you don’t want is a potentially serious problem, since you lose your privacy completely. We tell you how to know if you have spies without you knowing it (and, even, if you have had them). Luckily, Google has thought that you might want to know exactly this and, therefore, they offer a safe and effective way to verify information so that you know if there is a device that is not yours and that has access to your Gmail account ( and, by extension, to the rest of the services offered by the Mountain View company, such as Maps or Photos). Best of all, using it is tremendously intuitive, and you don’t have to register anywhere. How to know if you are being spied on in Gmail The steps you have to take are very few and, furthermore, they do not pose any danger to your account, since the tool you will use is official, so reliability and proper functioning are guaranteed. By the way, you have to use a browser, so an excellent idea is to carry out the process from a computer to take advantage of large screens (compatibility is high, so you can decide on any of those that currently exist). That’s what you have to do: Access this web address, which is the one that allows you to see the devices that can enter and have entered your Google account and, by extension, have permission to see what happens in Gmail. You must enter your credentials in case they ask for them. If you do not see the list of devices, on the left you must click on Security and then Manage all devices. Now you will see all the terminals that you can review, and it is time to check whether all are yours (including computers) or not. For everything to be complete, you can choose a specific one and click on it. In this way, you will verify the data of the sessions that it has opened and from where. This will surely help you. If one of them doesn’t convince you, simply use the Close session option and that’s it, you’ve expelled it. You can repeat this as many times as you want, of course. It is important that you know that if someone has accessed it at some point, it is because they know your password. Therefore, what you should do is change it to stop having problems and, in addition, we recommend that you establish access in two steps so that you always control everything that happens in your Google account and, by extension, in Gmail. >