How to easily hide your activity status on Instagram

Privacy is very important for all users, and therefore achieving it in all applications is vital. This is especially true on social networks, and we are going to explain how to make sure that no one knows if you are connected to or not. This can be of vital importance for many, since they do not want to be disturbed when they are viewing images or videos that have been shared or simply posting their content. Therefore, it is very positive to know how nobody knows that you are online (as is the case with WhatsApp). And, luckily, Instagram includes a specific tool to disable the status. We teach you how to use it without running any risk for doing so. What you have to do on Instagram to increase your privacy The activity status in the application lets others know if you are online or the last moment you were online (and, this, may not be something that interests you). What you have to do to change this is to follow the steps that we are going to indicate that do not put your account on the social network at risk, nor does the operation of the app. They are as follows: Open the Instagram application as usual and use your account credentials if necessary -this is essential if it is one that you have not registered in the app-. Now you have to click on the image of profile that you have on, which is in the lower right corner of the screen. Now in the upper area you will see that there is an icon with three vertical lines, use it and in the menu that appears select Settings among all the options that you will see… And they are not few. Look for the Privacy section and in the lower area, there is one called Activity status, which is the one that controls what we are discussing. From the usual use and you will see that there is a slider that is activated on a new screen, you must disable it by clicking on it -you do not need to do anything else-. Once this is done, you have finished and increased your privacy on Instagram in a simple and official. As you can see, everything is perfectly thought out, but finding the necessary option is not exactly easy if you don’t know where it is. Obviously, if you want your Instagram activity information to be displayed again, you simply have to enable the aforementioned slider. As simple as that. >