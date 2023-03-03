How to easily change the username you have on Twitch

- Advertisement -

The platform has become a place where you can broadcast your own content for others to see and, perhaps, earn money with it. All you have to have is an account, meet the Amazon service requirements and, of course, have a that represents you well. If you want to the latter, we will tell you how to achieve it quickly and . The truth is, having a good username is important on Twitch (and pretty much all cloud-based content sharing platforms). If you are not convinced by the one you have or, simply, you think you should renew it for some reason, you should know that the process is the fastest and most reliable. Therefore, you will get it in no time. Of course, there is something that you must keep in mind: the platform only allows you to do this once every two months… So it is highly recommended that you get it right. Steps to change the username on Twitch We are going to tell you how to achieve this from the computer, since we think it is the most comfortable way to change your name. The reason is that, having a full keyboard, it will take less time to complete everything (and the use of the mouse also helps). This is what you have to do so that in just a few minutes you can launch your name on Twitch: The first step is to access the Twitch website, for which you have to type www.twitch.tv in the browser bar that you normally use. Now, you must identify yourself with the data of the account to which you want to give another username. Now, in the upper right area, you will see the icon of your account and you must click on it. Among the options that appear, select Settings. A new window opens in which you must look for the Username section, which is at the bottom. When you find it, click on the small icon that has the image of a pencil. The next thing is to delete the one that is there and, now, put the new one. If it is not used, the action is confirmed with the corresponding button. Done, you’re done. As you have seen, it is the easiest thing in the world to change your username on Twitch using the platform client for browsers. Therefore, there is no reason for you to keep one that, now, you no longer like. >