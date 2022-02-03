Search here...
How to easily access the Samsung TV Plus service from the mobile screen

By: Brian Adam

Samsung has not wanted to miss out on the boom of streaming platforms either, although, for now, its commitment does not go as far as that of, for example, Apple, which commits every year a good peak of millions of dollars in its own production of series. and movies. The bet of the Koreans, in reality, has more to do with the concept of total free in exchange, yes, of enduring some ads. Thus, with the intention of offering a fast and accessible service to users, it created Samsung TV Plus, a platform that brings together a series of open channels that cover topics such as news, entertainment, movies, lifestyle spaces , sports, children, etc. All of them, with the clear objective of making us spend some time entertaining in those little gaps that we have in our day to day life, for example, when we go by public transport or waiting at the doctor’s office. How to activate to watch it on your mobile Although there is an option that is to download the official Samsung TV Plus application, the truth is that some models have it already installed, but deactivated, and located in the old area occupied by the news feeds and Bixby . To have it at hand in case we want to take a look now, we just have to make the gesture of joining two fingers on the home screen to get to its editing mode, as you can see just below. To the left of the home screen you will see another, semi-transparent screen, which is Samsung Free, the hub where the options for TV, audiobooks and podcasts, articles and news and video games are hidden. If you want to activate it, you must touch the switch that you will see in the upper right part of the screen, where we indicate it in the screenshots that you have just above. Well, once done, the first of those tabs that you will see is Samsung TV Plus, with a series of areas that you must know to choose what you want to see. Thus, the active broadcast will appear at the top and the different types of content will appear just below. You just have to touch one of them to load the available channels and, when you select one, you will see the complete guide to its content grid on the right. This Samsung TV Plus works as a DTT-style channel system, with schedules already fixed by the hour and where VOD is not as relevant. >

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

