How to earn money through Facebook reels

Until now, TikTok reels continue to maintain their popularity above the reels of other platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook.

However, in the case of the latter, it seems that Meta has decided to implement a new measure that could help to significantly increase the flow of users in the reels section of this social network.

The initiative would consist of offering Facebook users the possibility of earn money through the reels. Regarding this, the company’s product marketing director for content monetization, Rahul Chopra expressed «There are millions of creators who use Facebook to express themselves and reach their audience».

Until now, the most effective option to generate income on Facebook is through long-form videos, which are part of the shared ads program offered by this social network.

However, since its creation, the reels had not been considered as a means to generate income from advertising or tips, but Meta has decided to change that by implementing Overlay ads, a tool with which content creators can have the opportunity to get 55% of the income generated by ads displayed on reels.

Once this new form of income is launched, the advertising will be shown on the reels as transparent banners.

In the case of those videos with a considerable duration, it will appear at some point in its reproduction. According to the information provided by Meta, the function Overlay ads will be available only to those creators who are subscribed to the Facebook live ads program.

This is how those who meet the requirements to be part of this new program to generate income on Facebook will be able to generate up to 35 thousand dollars per month for the content they upload on the reels.

The function is currently available only for users in the United Stateswhile for the rest of the world it will be accessible in the coming months.