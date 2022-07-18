How to dry your smartphone if it has fallen into the water without using rice

- Advertisement -

If your phone has been dropped into water, it may have suffered serious damage, especially if it is not an IP67/IP68 rated smartphone or if it has undergone some repair that may have reduced its resistance.

The important thing is that you act quickly, even if your phone appears to be working normally after the drop.

However, do not use rice since, as we have commented on other occasions, it does not help to improve the situation and can worsen the situation. In this article, We are going to tell you what you should do if your phone has gotten wet.

1. Turn off the phone immediately, even if it works, and don’t even think of charging it. You don’t want to run electricity through it until the inside is completely dry, otherwise the water could short-circuit the device.

It’s important to turn it off because water can get into the internal components over time and slowly damage them. So today it may work fine, but tomorrow it may stop working. The phone must remain off for at least 48 hours.

2. Dry the outside. Immediately wipe excess water off the phone with a microfiber cloth, making sure to carefully dry the ports and speakers.

Try not to shake or move the phone excessively while doing this, as the internal water could run off further and cause more damage. Some sites recommend shaking the phone to drain the water from the speakers, but don’t do this.

3. Disassemble what you can. Take out the SIM card and the microSD memory card, if any. If you have a phone with a removable battery (one in the room?), take that out too. Dry them when you take them out and leave them outside so that the phone can ventilate better.

Don’t put any of them back on until the phone has had enough time (48 hours) to dry.

4. Let it dry. Place the phone horizontally on a towel or microfiber cloth in a dry, well-ventilated place; avoid placing it in the bathroom, which is a humid place. You can aim a fan at it, run a dehumidifier in the room, or place it near a window for faster results. Leave the phone for 48 hours so it has enough time to dry.

Don’t use a hair dryer to dry your phone. It doesn’t matter if the air is hot or cold. The liquid could spread inside or cause more damage to the phone due to high temperatures.

Some people recommend using rice to dry your phone, but the truth is that this is not as effective as people think, and it can scratch and introduce dust into the phone. Therefore, air drying is the most effective method.

5. Use silica gel packs. You can use silica gel packets to help the drying process if you have them on hand. They are those little packages that come with some electronic devices or in certain articles of clothing. They are designed to absorb moisture, so they can be helpful in this case.

Place them under and on top of your phone while it dries. You can order silica gel packs for emergencies if you don’t have any at home: you can get 20 10 gram silica packs for 10 euros on amazon.

6. Turn on the phone. Put back what you have removed and turn on the phone only when the time has passed. Cross your fingers that it has dried in time and can be used again.



