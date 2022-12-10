How to download YouTube videos on iPhone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Now on vacation, when we spend more time away from home and, therefore, away from a Wi-Fi connection, it can often happen that we are watching a video on YouTube and suddenly… the connection is cut, the video is loading and we cannot continue with the viewing

You can download YouTube videos with a Premium account on the platform, with an app or from web pages

To prevent this from happening, the best thing you can do is download these videos on your iPhone earlier so you can save them to your downloads folder and view them without being connected to the network. There are several ways to do this, and some require paying money and others you can do it for free.

-YouTube Premium: The official and paid way to download YouTube videos to your iPhone is by opening a Premium account on the platform. Although the terms of use of the site do not theoretically allow downloading videos, if they are only for personal use and not for distribution through third-party channels, there would be no problem. Of course, this function is only available for mobile phones, and not for computers.

If you sign up for YouTube Premium you will have a free trial month and, from then on, you will have to pay a fee of 11.99 euros per month. Once you have registered, it is very simple and quick to download a video.

When you start to play the video you want to download, you will see an icon of an arrow pointing down, which is used to download. Then, YouTube allows you to choose the quality with which you want to download the video. As soon as it’s downloaded, the video will be automatically saved to your profile’s library.

-Readdle Documents: But there are ways to download videos without having to open a YouTube Premium account. Since there are no apps in the App Store that do this directly, it will be necessary to take a little detour with Readdle’s Documents app, which is free to download.

Once you’ve installed it, open YouTube through a web browser or from the mobile app. Copy the link of the video you want to download and open, in Readdle Documents, a web browser incorporated into the app itself. There you should look for one of the many websites that exist to download YouTube videos.

In any one, paste the video link and click download. Then, in the app menu, you will see that there is a folder called “My files” and, within it, another “Downloads”. There you will find the YouTube video you just downloaded.

-From the computer: A third option is to download those videos to your computer and then transfer them to the iPhone. To do so, you can enter one of the many websites that you will find to download videos by simply pasting the link. You can use, for example, savefrom.net or freemake.com

-Softorino YouTube Converter: It is an app for iOS that works like one of these websites to download YouTube videos. You copy the link, click on download and the file is saved in your folder. There is a free version of the app, but it is not available for all iPhone models. Its cost is 21.95 euros per year.