How to download YouTube video easily from your Mac?

Downloading videos from YouTube is an activity that has become more and more daily. Considering that the platform is a huge source of all kinds of audiovisual material, it is not surprising that at some point we need to obtain some. In that sense, we want to recommend you a perfect tool to answer the question of how to download a YouTube video.

As users, sometimes we do not have time for too long processes and that is precisely the strong point of this solution. His name is Downie.

What is Downie?

How to download a video on YouTube is a natural question and one that many people still ask. In this sense, Downie represents the simplest solution that Mac users can have. The Apple operating system has alternatives to carry out this task, however, Downie stands out for several reasons. First of all we have its ease of use and technically it has everything you need to download YouTube videos.

In this way, we can define Downie as a fast, light and solvent solution to obtain all the material you need from YouTube.

Features Downie Offers

We know that when you need to download a YouTube video, we can rely on the Downie service. Although it is a single task, this does not imply that the application does not incorporate options to offer a more advanced experience.

Therefore, we are going to detail the features and functions that you can find when installing this application:

Search for the videos directly from the app, which will avoid having to open the browser to copy the link.

YouTube video download in MP4 format.

Support for audio track separation and download.

“Drag and Drop” download mode, just by dragging the link to the application.

Get the videos in 4K format if available.

Additionally, Downie integrates a basic video editor and converter called Permute. From here you can take the downloaded videos to other formats and also join them with other video fragments.

Steps to download a YouTube video with Downie

Step 1

To get Downie we must download the package Setapp from this link, by clicking on the “Download” button. +

Step 2

Unzip the file and then run the Setapp installer.

Step 3

When the installation process is complete, run Setapp and a window with a search bar at the top will be displayed. Type Downie and when it appears, click “Install.”

Now you can start working with Downie for the video download process from YouTube. As you will see, the application interface is based on a small window from where you will have everything to obtain the audiovisual material you want.

Step 4

We have two ways to achieve this: the first is by entering YouTube and dragging the link to Downie. The app will recognize it immediately and start the download.

On the other hand, there is the possibility of doing everything from the same application. To do this, click on the magnifying glass icon at the bottom right of the window and this will open the history window.

There you can search for the video you want and click the download button to get it. Meanwhile, on the main screen you can see the progress of the task.

Why choose Downie to download YouTube videos on Mac?

Downie is far from the other solutions combining a simple interface and a very fast method to accomplish the task. If we go to some online options, in addition to pasting the link and clicking to activate the download, we will have to choose the quality and also wait for a loading time or see some advertising.

Downie’s mechanism is immediate, everything is a matter of dragging the link or searching for the video directly from the application. In this way, we can save a lot of time if, in addition, downloading YouTube videos is a task that you do on a daily basis.

The fact of having built-in Permute gives a huge plus to Downie’s functions. If in addition to downloading the video, you need to take it to another format or join it with other material, you can do it from there without complications. While there are many options to do this same task, Downie has managed to simplify it a lot and therefore it is worth having it in our arsenal of utilities.

As an additional recommendation we want to mention the Setapp package. It is an application with around 200 utilities that allows the user to forget the name of the software and focus on the task. That is, if what you need is to download a YouTube video, you will only have to do the search in Setapp and it will recommend Downie, for example. You can get this with a monthly subscription and also get a 7-day trial that will surely convince you.