How to download Wordle to play for free always and offline

By: Brian Adam

Date:

This same week The New York Times has announced the purchase of Wordle for an unspecified amount but greater than one million dollars. Although the New York newspaper states that the game can continue to be enjoyed for free, there are those who fear that at some point in the future this will no longer be the case.

Wordle offers the daily challenge of finding out a five-letter word in six tries or less

It is not for nothing that the New York Times has maintained a firm (and successful) strategy for years aimed at boost your digital subscription (which already has around eight million subscribers) and could very well decide that Wordle would become part of the exclusive services for digital subscription subscribers.

But there is no need to fear. In a few weeks (since it debuted in November of last year) Wordle has managed to become a daily habit for millions of users. And these can be calm, since Wordle will be able to continue enjoying himself free and forever, even without having the computer connected to the Internet. All thanks to the fact that, in essence, the game is loaded from the web browser itself.

How to download wordle on computer

Aaron Rieke has explained in a post on Twitter the simple method by which you can download the full game on the computer from the browser Web.

As he points out, the download is possible because Wordle runs from the browser itself, so it is enough, once inside the page where it is played, right click with the mouse and select the option “Save as…” to have a complete copy of the game on your computer. A copy that can be run at any time and that does not even require the computer to be connected to the Internet.

This may be the aspect that attracts the most attention, since Wordle is based on the fact that every day you have to find the same word for all the players, but the determination of which one it is apparently does not come from sending information from the Internet but of a huge catalog with thousands of words that is already included in the Wordle code. And it is thanks to this circumstance that it can be dispensed with that the computer where the game has been downloaded needs an Internet connection.

The downloaded version even allows you to share the result of the daily challenge on social networks, but for the moment it would have only one limitation, and that is to be operative only for computerssince when trying to save it from the browser on mobile devices, the operation presents errors.

.

