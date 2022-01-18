How to download WhatsApp States

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp statuses can be downloaded without the need to use any application, the web browser itself is enough thanks to WhatsApp Web, where you will have to link the account for this method to work.



The operation is very simple and works from any web browser, accessing the developer tools present in any of them, and from there you can access the content that is downloaded to the browser from the web pages that are visited, within the Network section.

In this section there is a list of the files downloaded by the browser for viewing during navigation, and it will be where the contents of the displayed WhatsApp statuses appear, along with those of the rest of the web pages visited. In this section you can access a preview of the content that allows you to identify what you are looking for.

Once you have selected the content you want to download, just click with the right mouse button to store the image or video, in addition to copying the URL address of the image or video, and you can also open that content in a new browser tab.

In this way you can access the contents (images or videos) that have been viewed for being shared through the visited WhatsApp states, and, therefore, from here you can download these contents.

WhatsApp Web is the most convenient way to use this instant messaging platform without the smartphone, being able to access it from the browser on a computer, in fact it is already possible to use this tool even without the smartphone being connected to the Internet. Of course, To use WhatsApp Web, it is necessary to link said website with the account previously registered in WhatsApp.

