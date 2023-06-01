How to download videos with YouTube Premium on Apple iPhone and iPad

- Advertisement -

Want to save your favorite YouTube videos to your or for offline viewing? We show you each step to these contents on your phone or tablet. But don’t forget that YouTube’s terms of service dictate that you need to be a YouTube Premium subscriber to be able to do this. YouTube Premium is a service that makes it possible, among other things, to enjoy content without ads or what is interesting in this case: the ability to download videos to watch them offline, an ideal function if you travel or if you plan to go to areas with limited connectivity. This is how you download YouTube Premium videos on iPads and iPhones We are going to show you all the steps you have to take to achieve this in a simple way and obtaining as a result that you will save the content you want locally in a comfortable and intuitive way. They are as follows: Open the YouTube app on your iPhone or iPad. If you don’t already have it, you can download it for free from the App Store. The next thing to do is find and select the video you want to download. You can use the application search. Tap on the creation you want to download once you locate it. On the video page, you’ll find a download button below the video. It looks like an arrow pointing down. Use it, and then you can choose the quality (remember, the higher the quality, the more storage space they will take up). Done, now all that remains is for the process to complete. How to find the videos you have downloaded After you have got a YouTube video on your Apple device, you may wonder where they are stored. This is how you can find it: Click on the Library section of the YouTube application that you will see in the lower area of ​​its interface. Now Navigate to the Downloads section. This is where all your downloaded videos are stored. You will see a list with all of them and it is the way in which you can choose to play them, even if you do not have Internet access. Rules for this feature YouTube It’s worth remembering that the YouTube Terms of Service prohibit unauthorized downloading of content. There are some videos, especially those with copyright protection, do not allow downloading. You must take this into account, since if you decide not to use the platform’s contents properly, it is possible that you may have a problem in the use of the Google development that we are talking about >