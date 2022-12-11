How to download videos from Facebook Messenger

- Advertisement -

The social network Facebook and its program instant messaging, Facebook Messenger, invite people from all over the world to share content. Within the messages, in addition to text, audio or images, videos are also shared. If you are looking for a way to download videos from Facebook Messenger directly to your mobile, or to share a video with other contacts, in this list you will find the three simplest mechanisms.

Facebook Messenger has more than 1.3 billion users who continue to share messages, photos and videos. Chat encryption was recently added to Facebook Messenger, and other improvements are constantly being released. To expand your multimedia library with the videos that are sent to you in Facebook Messenger messages, carry out any of these alternatives step by step.

-How to Download Facebook Messenger Videos to Android Phone

From the mobile app the procedure is extremely simple. Just open a conversation in Facebook Messenger and select the conversation with the video. Then, you have to keep pressing for a few seconds on the video and the contextual options will appear. Choose Save and the video will be downloaded directly to your gallery.

-How to download videos to Facebook

From the same conversation, it is possible to save the video to the social network account. Just choose Save to Facebook from the context menu. The video will become available in the Saved Videos section of Facebook, and can be played online.

In case you want to download it to your computer, there are web platforms that download videos directly from Facebook, such as Savefrom.net. Enter the video link in the Savefrom.net search bar and wait for the content to be ready in your mobile memory.

-Download videos from Facebook Messenger directly to your computer

To download the videos of a Facebook Messenger chat to your computer, the process is even easier. Just open the conversation with the video, hit full screen playback and select the download button. It is located in the upper bar, and it will allow you to choose the destination folder to download and expand your multimedia library with your favorite videos.