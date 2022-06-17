The weekend is coming and you may consider that it is time to meet that person with whom you can have a special friendship, a romantic date or, perhaps, just have a good time. If so, it’s time to download some of the best apps to flirt and meet people of the moment.

Downloading Tinder is free, and also using it, although it has optional payment functions

Without a doubt, Tinder will be among your options because, not surprisingly, it is the most used dating app in the world, with almost 100 million users. It will be difficult that at some point you do not match with one.

To do this, follow our tips for flirting on Tinder and, above all, look for the hours of greatest connection, which are usually on weekends and, above all, on Sunday afternoons, when there are more chances of being successful and finding a partner. .

But hey, before all that, you’ll have to download the application first, and if you have any questions, don’t worry, we’re going to help you download Tinder for free.

How to Download Tinder for Free

You should know that Tinder is an app that you can download for free. To do this, you will have to enter the app store of your mobile operating system and search for “Tinder”.

If you have an Android mobile, go to the Google Play Store, while if you have a mobile with an iOS operating system, you will have to go to the Apple Store. In both cases, search for the app by its name and download it, without having to pay anything for it.

Keep in mind, however, that there is no application for other mobile operating systems such as Windows, so you will be unable to use Tinder if you still use a phone that uses this software.

Now, another caveat. Once you have downloaded Tinder for free, you will have to make an account. To do this, you will have to link the app with your Facebook profile, which is a way of guaranteeing that the user is a real person or that they do not create numerous accounts.

Once the profile is made, you will have to decide whether to use Tinder for free (enough to be able to see other profiles and talk to those people in the case of matching) or if, on the contrary, you prefer to have more options to find love and you decide to pay to have Tinder Premium in some of its different variants.

With each of them you will have access to extra functions that will allow you, for example, to send more Super Follows, or to be able to talk to someone with whom you have not even matched, among other possibilities.