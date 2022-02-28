How to Download TikTok Videos Without Watermark on Mobile and Computer

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Downloading TikTok videos without watermark on mobile and computer is very easy when you have the right tool. Do you know what the tiktok downloader suitable for all devices? Get to know SnapTikVideo, the online platform with which you will get the videos that you like so much to watch offline from your mobile or PC.

How is SnapTik Video?

When it comes to downloading Tik Tok videos, SnapTikVideo is the most complete tool to get it. And it is that, in addition to allowing you to download the content of the popular social network, it has other features that make it a functional Downloader and one of the best at the moment. These are some of its benefits:

You can download Tik Tok videos without the annoying watermark or platform stamp as you wish.

In addition to the videos, you will also get download tik tok audio from the same page.

It works in a simple way, you will only need the link of the publication and the tool.

You can access the web from any browser, being compatible with mobile phones and computers alike.

It does not require registration, personal or bank details to start managing it.

You can use the platform to download tiktok videos free.

It is available in several languages, including Spanish, so you will not have to guess what the web says.

Other possibilities that you can enjoy with SnapTikVideo is the batch download, as well as unlimited use and the advantage of choosing the path or folder in which the file is saved. Do not wait more! Start harnessing the full download power of this amazing online app.

How to download TikTok videos without watermark on your mobile and computer?

You already know what SnapTikVideo can offer you as a download and conversion tool for your favorite Tik Tok content. Now, you simply have to learn to use it from your computer. Therefore, below, we will tell you what you must do on your mobile or on your computer to achieve it.

Tutorial for Android and iOS mobiles

Tablets, iPads or smartphones, you can use SnapTikVideo from any device you own by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open Tik Tok and search for the video

From the mobile application or from the web, enter TikTok and your platform account to navigate through it and find the video to download.

Step 2: Press “Share” and copy the link

It is the arrow icon located in the lower right corner of the publication, when pressing it, the social network will show you a new window with multiple options. Select the one that allows you to copy the link to your clipboard.

Step 3: Go to SnapTikVideo

Use the browser of your choice to enter SnapTikVideo, now place the link in the search bar. Press “Download” for the platform to process the video and, finally, choose the option “MP4 without watermark” or the one you want before pressing “Download” again to get the file.

Steps to download Tik Tok videos without watermark on computers

If, instead, you want to download Tik Tok videos without watermark from your computer or laptop, be it Windows, Linux or Mac, you will have to follow these steps:

Step 1: Sign in to Tik Tok with your browser

Start your computer’s browser and go to the Tik Tok website, you can also use the desktop app if you have it. There, look for the video and copy the link through the arrow button that you will find next to the publication or copy it directly from the browser’s search bar.

Step 2: Use SnapTikVideo to download Tik Tok videos

In the same browser, type “SnapTikVideo.com” to enter the tool page and paste the link you copied in the previous step into your taskbar. Hit the blue button next to it, then select the conversion method you want (no watermark) before hitting to start the download.

It’s that simple to download videos from Tik Tok and without a watermark to enjoy on your mobile or on your computer. The best thing is that the process is very fast and you can repeat it as many times as you want.

.